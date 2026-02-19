Yoshi Opens The Mysterious Book May 21

Let's see how long it takes to complete the Prof. Yoshi Challenge.

MAR10 means Mario announcements, or in one case Mario-adjacent.

Nintendo have given a release date for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, the Switch 2-exclusive platformer announced in last September's Direct: the latest Yoshi platformer will launch on May 21. A new trailer explains the concept behind the game with some new gameplay footage.

An overview trailer has also been released for the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder (March 26):