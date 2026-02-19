Nintendo Downloads - March 12, 2026

I still enjoy this job even after 11 years, which is much more than I can say for my offline job.
On this week which marks the start of my 11th year writing news for Nintendo World Report, the Switch 2 is certainly bringing the big guns with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Neal's review), the remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, and the opposite of heat, WWE 2k26. I'm actually kind of surprised that Stores came in at a T rating, given that this is a series that refers to "monsties" on a fairly regular basis, but we may find out more on Friday.
For the OG Switch, a game originally dated for June 2024 finally lands this week in Bubblegum Galaxy, and an intriguing looking game called Bean Beasts.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A whole-hog Indie World which in addition to the shadowdrops we mentioned on the day in question there was also the oddly-titled Ooo (there's supposed to be an umlaut over the capital O). The Archives dropped an Arcade game in 1987 Taito game Plump Pop and on the console side, a probably-untranslated-knowing-Hamster version of Nobunaga's Ambition. Or as I and a lot of other people spelled it then, "Nobunga's Ambition".
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Hard to say, if I'm being honest.
North America
Switch 2
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (US$69.99/C$94.99: Friday)
WWE 2k26 ($69.99/$89.99: Friday)
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly ($49.99/$66.99)
Switch
Wrack: Reclamation ($34.99/$47.44: Tuesday)
Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax ($24.90/$34.90)
Spa Massage Girls: Love & Relax ($24.90/$34.90)
CreArt - Painting by Numbers ($22.00/$30.50)
Memory Rewind ($19.99/$28.00)
Bubblegum Galaxy ($19.99/$27.99)
Collector's Cove ($19.99/$25.99)
Parkour Labs ($14.99/$20.99)
UFOPhilia ($12.49/$16.99)
Speed Boom: Last Delivery ($9.99/$13.99)
Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 ($9.99/$13.99)
Bean Beasts ($9.99/$12.99)
DecaDungeons ($9.99/$12.99)
Ultra Bonk Survivors ($9.99/$12.99)
Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Don't Mess With Bober ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)
Quick Brain Letter Hunt ($8.99/$11.49)
Penguin ($8.88/$9.88: Friday)
EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)
Jukai Maze ($6.99/$8.99)
Deckline ($6.99/$9.57: Friday)
Adventurous Slime ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
All Me Action Game ($4.99/$6.49: Tuesday)
Do You Really Know? ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
1 Catline ($4.99/$6.19: Wednesday)
Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast ($4.99/$8.00)
Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury ($4.99/$6.99)
Collie Call - The Future is Calling ($4.99/$6.83)
Hidden Cats in Spooky Village ($4.99/$6.49)
Six Seven Nights ($4.99/$5.99)
Sand Seeker ($4.99/$4.49: Saturday)
Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries ($3.99/$5.39)
Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain ($3.49/$3.99: Friday)
Anime - Fantasy Uni 2 ($2.50/$3.50)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan ($1.99/$2.73)
Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly ($0.99/$0.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The annual Mar10 Fire Sale is on until the 16th and includes the first discount on a first party Switch "game" (Super Mario Party Jamboree S2 Edition) + an ungodly 90% off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
WWE 2k26 (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly (€49.99/£44.99)
Switch
Wrack: Reclamation (€34.99/£31.49: Tuesday)
Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (€24.90/£21.90)
Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax (€24.90/£21.90)
Spa Massage Girls: Love & Relax (€24.90/£21.90)
Bubblegum Galaxy (€19.99/£19.99)
Collector's Cove (€19.99/£17.99)
CreArt - Painting by Numbers (€19.99/£17.99)
Memory Rewind (€19.99/£17.99)
Parkour Labs (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)
UFOPhilia (€12.49/£11.49)
DecaDungeons (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Ultra Bonk Survivors (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Bean Beasts (€9.99/£8.99)
Speed Boom: Last Delivery (€9.99/£8.99)
Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 (€9.99/£7.99)
Don't Mess With Bober (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Quick Brain Letter Hunt (€7.99/£7.99)
Quick Brain Number Hunt (€7.99/£7.99)
Cowboys (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)
Deckline (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)
Jukai Maze (€6.89/£6.19)
EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 (€6.09/£5.49)
Adventurous Slime (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
All Me Action Game (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)
1 Catline (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Do You Really Know? (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury (€4.99/£4.99)
Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast (€4.99/£4.99)
Collie Call - The Future is Calling (€4.99/£4.49)
Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (€4.99/£4.49)
Six Seven Nights (€4.99/£4.49)
Sand Seeker (€4.99/£3.99: Saturday)
Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)
M.A.D. Cows (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)
Schoolgirl Card Pull Simulator (€2.79/£2.49: Wednesday)
Anime - Fantasy Uni 2 (€2.50/£2.29: Tuesday)
Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries (€2.49/£2.24)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (€1.99/£1.79)
Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly (€0.99/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (¥8990: Friday)
WWE 2k26 (¥8800: Friday)
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly (¥6380)
R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos (¥6380)
Switch
R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos (¥6380)
Wrack: Reclamation (¥5369)
Fetch Re;Quest (¥3200)
Memory Rewind (¥3200)
The True History of the Three Kingdoms: Tenbu Spirits (¥2860)
Zan II Spirits (¥2860)
Zan III Spirits (¥2860)
Banner of the Maid (¥2580)
Bubblegum Galaxy (¥2420)
Parkour Labs (¥2303)
Collector's Cove (¥2300)
Fetch Quest Remastered (¥1600)
Carom Billiards (¥1490)
Ultra Bonk Survivors (¥1399)
Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together (¥1299)
DecaDungeons (¥1200)
Bean Beasts (¥1200)
Speed Boom: Last Delivery (¥1200)
Penguin (¥999)
Common Sense Test For Adults: Max Level (¥980)
Common Sense Test For Kids (¥980)
Date With 100 Beautiful Women (¥980)
EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 (¥980)
Fill in the Blank English Vocabulary Quiz (¥980)
Find The Difference In More Photos (¥980)
Quick Brain Letter Hunt (¥980)
Quick Brain Number Hunt (¥980)
The King of Trivia: ZO (¥980)
The World's Most Shocking Mystery (¥980)
Your True Identity Diagnosis (¥980)
Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast (¥950)
Jukai Maze (¥800)
Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury (¥800)
Adventurous Slime (¥800: Friday)
Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (¥790)
Schoolgirl Card Pull Simulator (¥780)
Six Seven Nights (¥780)
H House: Lost Rooms (¥599)
1 Catline (¥500)
All Me Action Game (¥500)
Collie Call - The Future is Calling (¥499)
Do You Really Know? (¥499)
Comprehensive Love Diagnosis (¥420)
Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries (¥420)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (¥200)