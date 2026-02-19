Nintendo Downloads - March 12, 2026

I still enjoy this job even after 11 years, which is much more than I can say for my offline job.

On this week which marks the start of my 11th year writing news for Nintendo World Report, the Switch 2 is certainly bringing the big guns with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Neal's review), the remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, and the opposite of heat, WWE 2k26. I'm actually kind of surprised that Stores came in at a T rating, given that this is a series that refers to "monsties" on a fairly regular basis, but we may find out more on Friday.

For the OG Switch, a game originally dated for June 2024 finally lands this week in Bubblegum Galaxy, and an intriguing looking game called Bean Beasts.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A whole-hog Indie World which in addition to the shadowdrops we mentioned on the day in question there was also the oddly-titled Ooo (there's supposed to be an umlaut over the capital O). The Archives dropped an Arcade game in 1987 Taito game Plump Pop and on the console side, a probably-untranslated-knowing-Hamster version of Nobunaga's Ambition. Or as I and a lot of other people spelled it then, "Nobunga's Ambition".

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Hard to say, if I'm being honest.

North America

Switch 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (US$69.99/C$94.99: Friday)

WWE 2k26 ($69.99/$89.99: Friday)

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly ($49.99/$66.99)

Switch

Wrack: Reclamation ($34.99/$47.44: Tuesday)

Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax ($24.90/$34.90)

Spa Massage Girls: Love & Relax ($24.90/$34.90)

CreArt - Painting by Numbers ($22.00/$30.50)

Memory Rewind ($19.99/$28.00)

Bubblegum Galaxy ($19.99/$27.99)

Collector's Cove ($19.99/$25.99)

Parkour Labs ($14.99/$20.99)

UFOPhilia ($12.49/$16.99)

Speed Boom: Last Delivery ($9.99/$13.99)

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 ($9.99/$13.99)

Bean Beasts ($9.99/$12.99)

DecaDungeons ($9.99/$12.99)

Ultra Bonk Survivors ($9.99/$12.99)

Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Don't Mess With Bober ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Quick Brain Letter Hunt ($8.99/$11.49)

Penguin ($8.88/$9.88: Friday)

EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Jukai Maze ($6.99/$8.99)

Deckline ($6.99/$9.57: Friday)

Adventurous Slime ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

All Me Action Game ($4.99/$6.49: Tuesday)

Do You Really Know? ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

1 Catline ($4.99/$6.19: Wednesday)

Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast ($4.99/$8.00)

Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury ($4.99/$6.99)

Collie Call - The Future is Calling ($4.99/$6.83)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Village ($4.99/$6.49)

Six Seven Nights ($4.99/$5.99)

Sand Seeker ($4.99/$4.49: Saturday)

Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries ($3.99/$5.39)

Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain ($3.49/$3.99: Friday)

Anime - Fantasy Uni 2 ($2.50/$3.50)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan ($1.99/$2.73)

Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly ($0.99/$0.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The annual Mar10 Fire Sale is on until the 16th and includes the first discount on a first party Switch "game" (Super Mario Party Jamboree S2 Edition) + an ungodly 90% off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

WWE 2k26 (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly (€49.99/£44.99)

Switch

Wrack: Reclamation (€34.99/£31.49: Tuesday)

Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (€24.90/£21.90)

Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax (€24.90/£21.90)

Spa Massage Girls: Love & Relax (€24.90/£21.90)

Bubblegum Galaxy (€19.99/£19.99)

Collector's Cove (€19.99/£17.99)

CreArt - Painting by Numbers (€19.99/£17.99)

Memory Rewind (€19.99/£17.99)

Parkour Labs (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

UFOPhilia (€12.49/£11.49)

DecaDungeons (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Ultra Bonk Survivors (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bean Beasts (€9.99/£8.99)

Speed Boom: Last Delivery (€9.99/£8.99)

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 (€9.99/£7.99)

Don't Mess With Bober (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Quick Brain Letter Hunt (€7.99/£7.99)

Quick Brain Number Hunt (€7.99/£7.99)

Cowboys (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Deckline (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Jukai Maze (€6.89/£6.19)

EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 (€6.09/£5.49)

Adventurous Slime (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

All Me Action Game (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

1 Catline (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Do You Really Know? (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury (€4.99/£4.99)

Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast (€4.99/£4.99)

Collie Call - The Future is Calling (€4.99/£4.49)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (€4.99/£4.49)

Six Seven Nights (€4.99/£4.49)

Sand Seeker (€4.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

M.A.D. Cows (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)

Schoolgirl Card Pull Simulator (€2.79/£2.49: Wednesday)

Anime - Fantasy Uni 2 (€2.50/£2.29: Tuesday)

Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (€1.99/£1.79)

Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (¥8990: Friday)

WWE 2k26 (¥8800: Friday)

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly (¥6380)

R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos (¥6380)

Switch

R-Type Tactics I+II Cosmos (¥6380)

Wrack: Reclamation (¥5369)

Fetch Re;Quest (¥3200)

Memory Rewind (¥3200)

The True History of the Three Kingdoms: Tenbu Spirits (¥2860)

Zan II Spirits (¥2860)

Zan III Spirits (¥2860)

Banner of the Maid (¥2580)

Bubblegum Galaxy (¥2420)

Parkour Labs (¥2303)

Collector's Cove (¥2300)

Fetch Quest Remastered (¥1600)

Carom Billiards (¥1490)

Ultra Bonk Survivors (¥1399)

Weeb Store Simulator: Supermarket Together (¥1299)

DecaDungeons (¥1200)

Bean Beasts (¥1200)

Speed Boom: Last Delivery (¥1200)

Penguin (¥999)

Common Sense Test For Adults: Max Level (¥980)

Common Sense Test For Kids (¥980)

Date With 100 Beautiful Women (¥980)

EggConsole Advanced Lord Monarch PC-9801 (¥980)

Fill in the Blank English Vocabulary Quiz (¥980)

Find The Difference In More Photos (¥980)

Quick Brain Letter Hunt (¥980)

Quick Brain Number Hunt (¥980)

The King of Trivia: ZO (¥980)

The World's Most Shocking Mystery (¥980)

Your True Identity Diagnosis (¥980)

Zumba - Galactic Marble Blast (¥950)

Jukai Maze (¥800)

Veggie Warfare - Feast of Fury (¥800)

Adventurous Slime (¥800: Friday)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (¥790)

Schoolgirl Card Pull Simulator (¥780)

Six Seven Nights (¥780)

H House: Lost Rooms (¥599)

1 Catline (¥500)

All Me Action Game (¥500)

Collie Call - The Future is Calling (¥499)

Do You Really Know? (¥499)

Comprehensive Love Diagnosis (¥420)

Quick Deduction - Short Mysteries (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (¥200)

Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly (¥150)