Legend of Zelda Movie Release Date Brought Forward One Week, Now Premieres April 30 2027

Although not officially cited, there's four things that can explain this move.

The inevitably execrable Legend of Zelda film adaptation has had its release date moved again, but this time it's actually moving up.

Nintendo creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto took to Nintendo's social media channels a short time ago to confirm the Sony Pictures production would now launch on April 30, 2027. Originally planned for March 26, the film was bumped back to May 7 last year.

Although no reason was officially cited, the move allows the film to come out early in Japan's Golden Week holidays (April 29 - May 6 2027) instead of coming out the day after the last of the five statutory holidays.