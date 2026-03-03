Minishoot Adventures And New Game From Don't Starve Developers Also Available Today

As well as a couple of interesting looking demos.
Apart from Blue Prince, the eShop is picking up a few other releases today.
- Minishoot Adventures, a cutely-styled twin stick shooter released a couple of years ago on PC, will be available today for both Switch and Switch 2.
- Rotwood is a Switch 2 (console exclusive) brawler RPG with local/online co-op for up to 4 players from Kiel Entertainment (Don't Starve, Invisible Inc.) also out today.
- Horror FPS/roguelike Deadzone: Rogue (March 17, Switch 2) will have a demo version later today.
- Outbound, an exploration game involving rebuilding your life in a camper van, will be available for Switch 2 and Switch on April 23 and will have demos today.
- Railroad building sim Unrailed 2: Back on Track (launching in May, Switch 2 and Switch) will also have a demo today.
- A demo for DenshAttack, a bizarre action game where you control a train to navigate a dystopian future Japan, will be available ahead of a June 17 launch for Switch 2. The S2 version will get an exclusive train livery at launch.