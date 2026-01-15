Square Enix reveals PARANORMASIGHT sequel and release date for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

New Adventures from Square-Enix on Nintendo Switch

Square Enix showed no signs of slowing down during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase today. Aside from announcing a June 3rd release date for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth , there were also several new games shown as well as dates confirmed for other projects from the Japanese studio.

Last year’s The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales was confirmed today to be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 18th. As you travel through four different ages, you see how Elliot’s world changes throughout time. The age of Safekeeping, where Elliot is originally from, the Age of Reconstruction after humans went nearly extinct, as well as the Ages of Magic and Budding. Every age has a distinct look as well as weapons that are specific to certain time periods. The demo for The Adventures of Elliot can still be played through the Nintendo eShop. An extended trailer was released after the direct and can be viewed below.

A surprise was a new title in the PARANORMASIGHT series. This visual novel, developed by Xeen and published by Square Enix is a standalone game set in the coastal region of Ise-shima Japan. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse stars Yuza Minakuchi, who as a pearl-diver finds another version of himself. This begins a strange series of events with a large cast all centered around the mystery of the mermaids. The gameplay is centered around investigating clues, speaking to witnesses and exploring the bottom of the bay itself. For fans of Famicom Detective Club and other visual novels this is one that looks promising. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse launches on february 19th for Nintendo Switch. The game can be pre-ordered today.