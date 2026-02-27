We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Classics GameCube To Get Pokemon XD In March

by Donald Theriault - February 27, 2026, 9:43 am EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Pokemon Company

No mention of Colosseum, and we checked, it didn't shadowdrop.

We have a window for half of the Shadow Pokemon series for the GameCube Nintendo Classics, but probably not the one you thought.

A trailer for Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness (2005) was shown during the Pokemon Presents today with an announcement of a March release window. It covered most of the plot as well as the battle with box mascot "XD001" Lugia.

XD was announced for addition into the GameCube library alongside its predecessor, Pokemon Colosseum, in the Switch 2 unveil Direct last April: no details were given on a potential Colosseum window.

Talkback

Mop it up1 hour ago

Finally! I was always curious about this one but never got around to picking it up, so I'm looking forward to try it out.

broodwars1 hour ago

Was also always curious about this one, as someone who played a lot of Stadium.

Add to the discussion!
