The best part will be when Jack Frost goes "it's morbing time, hee-ho" and starts morbing fools.

It was not a collective hallucination we saw in September, the Virtual Boy is coming and the opening lineup has been revealed.

The accessory-required library for Expansion Pack subscribers will be available on February 17. On that day, the following will benplayable: 3D Tetris, Galactic Pinball, Golf, Red Alarm, Teleroboxer, The Mansion of Innsmouth, and Wario Land.

Future updates will include: Jack Bros, Mario Clash, Mario Tennis, Space Invaders Virtual Collection, V-Tetris, Virtual (Nester's) Funky Bowling, and Virtual Force. Two unreleased games - D-Hopper and Zero Racers - will also be out by the end of the year.

Rewinding and control mapping will be available from day 1, while a 2026 update will include color options beyond the signature red.