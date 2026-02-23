Treehouse Live For March Switch 2 Launches To Air Tomorrow

That's Pokopia and The Talking Flower's Revenge, for those of you scoring at home (congratulations).

Nintendo will be live tomorrow with a preview of their games for March.

A Treehouse Live will air tomorrow on Nintendo's video channels starting at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, and 6:30 in Newfoundland. The subject will be Pokemon Pokopia and the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder focusing on the Meetup in Bellabel Park content.

Pokopia launches on March 5, and Wonder + Meetup in Bellabel Park follows on the 26th.