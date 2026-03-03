Mario vs Donkey Kong, Pair Of Virtual Boy Games Headline Nintendo Classics Update March 10

As far as MAR10 updates go, this is one of them.
With next week being MAR10 (Mario Day), a Nintendo Classics update for Expansion Pack holders announced tonight will bring a classic Mario platformer and a couple of "classics" next week.
- Mario vs Donkey Kong (2004) is a puzzle platformer which serves as a follow-up to the 1994 Game Boy game simply known as Donkey Kong. It features Mario attempting to rescue miniature Marios from Donkey Kong by finding keys in levels. It was released as part of the 3DS Ambassador Program, on the Wii U Virtual Console in 2017, and was remade for Switch in 2024.
- Mario's Tennis (1995) was the original pack-in for the Virtual Boy in North America, and the first Mario branded sports title.
- Mario Clash (1995) was a 3D reimagining of the original Mario Bros (non-Super) arcade game that unlike its predecessor, had an ending.