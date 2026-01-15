Nintendo Downloads - February 12, 2026

Talking Flower: "I pride myself and think of myself as a flower of faith as there's a drive into deep left field by Pauline and that'll be a home run, and so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame."

For the third time in my run with NWR and the second time anyone will admit to, Camelot is not remaking Shining Force III (all of it, in English, please) for the sake of a new Mario Tennis. Sadly, the Talking Flower is on the call, but at least he's only mildly abusive to your ears as opposed to one of the actors in Yakuza KIwami 3 + Dark Tides just being abusive (caveat emptor). The Switch 2 also gets Reanimal from the original Little Nightmare devs, and Tokyo Scramble as seen in the Partner Showcase last week.

For the OG Switch we have a couple of ArcSystemWorks hits in a Switch version of Dear me, I was.... and the side-scrolling action game BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X. Also, Jeff Jarrett's Acclaim has their first Switch release in this incarnation.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A Direct's worth of shadowdrops including the Console Archives, the Bomberman collection, and the Switch 2 version of Hollow Knight.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: An arcade shooter should be good to go.

North America

Switch 2

Mario Teniis Fever (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Yakuza Kiwami 3 And Dark Ties ($59.99/$79.99)

Reanimal ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Tokyo Scramble ($29.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard ($19.99/$25.99)

Switch

Hakuoki SSL -Sweet School Life- ($49.99/$64.99)

Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition ($24.99/$40.48: Tuesday)

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X ($24.99/$33.99)

Vampire Boys Love Story: Date or Die ($24.90/$34.90)

Vampire Girls Love Story: Date or Die ($24.90/$34.90)

Clue: Murder by Death ($19.90/$28.00: Friday)

Super Sticket Studio - Creative Sticker Book Game For Kids ($16.99/$23.60)

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest ($14.99/$20.85: Tuesday)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Soisan ($14.99/$20.52)

Heart of the Forest ($12.99/$16.99)

A Dance of Fire and Ice ($9.99/$12.99)

Backrooms: Poolrooms ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

Bartender Simulator 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Ready Or Die ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Cakey's Twisted Bakery ($8.99/$13.49)

Dear me, I was... ($7.99/$9.59)

Zumba World - The Crazy Marble Dimension ($6.99/$11.99)

EggConsole Eggy PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Bloclash ($5.99/$6.90)

Speed Dates ($5.99/$8.50: Friday)

(Dis)Assemble ($4.99/$6.83)

Calyssa ($4.99/$3.08)

Centipede Gun ($4.99/$6.99)

Down Among The Dead Men ($4.99/$6.99)

Sakura Peak ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Find The Four-Leaf Clover ($3.99/$5.39)

Optical Illusion Test ($3.99/$5.39)

Cave Ranger ($3.49/$3.49: Friday)

Jigsaw Realms: Seasons ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Bubble Battle ($2.99/$2.99)

Hunters Music World ($2.80/$3.80)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: 300+ hours of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate can be yours for $4.99 until the end of the day on the 25th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Mario Teniis Fever (€69.99/£58.99)

Yakuza Kiwami 3 And Dark Ties (€59.99/£54.99)

Reanimal (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Tokyo Scramble (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard (€19.99/£16.75)

Switch

Hakuoki SSL -Sweet School Life- (€49.99/£44.99)

Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (€24.99/£20.00)

Vampire Boys Love Story: Date or Die (€24.90/£21.90)

Vampire Girls Love Story: Date or Die (€24.90/£21.90)

Clue: Murder by Death (€19.90/£18.00: Friday)

Super Sticket Studio - Creative Sticker Book Game For Kids (€16.99/£15.29)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Soisan (€14.99/£13.49)

Heart of the Forest (€12.99/£9.99)

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest (€12.85/£11.49: Tuesday)

Cakey's Twisted Bakery (€9.99/£9.99)

Backrooms: Poolrooms (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Bartender Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Ready Or Die (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

A Dance of Fire and Ice (€9.75/£8.69)

Dear me, I was... (€7.99/£6.73)

Van Life: Home Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Zumba World - The Crazy Marble Dimension (€6.99/£6.99)

Speed Dates (€5.99/£5.50: Friday)

EggConsole Eggy PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Bloclash (€5.00/£4.30)

(Dis)Assemble (€4.99/£4.49)

Calyssa (€4.99/£4.49)

Centipede Gun (€4.99/£4.49)

Down Among The Dead Men (€4.99/£4.49)

Sakura Peak (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Jigsaw Realms: Seasons (€3.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Bubble Battle (€2.99/£2.69)

Hunters Music World (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)

Optical Illusion Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan/h2>

Switch 2

Yakuza Kiwami 3 And Dark Ties (¥8990)

Mario Teniis Fever (¥7980)

Reanimal (¥5720: Friday)

Tokyo Scramble (¥3278)

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard (¥2300)

Switch

Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition (¥4632)

Vampire Boys Love Story: Date or Die (¥3990)

Vampire Girls Love Story: Date or Die (¥3990)

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (¥2970)

Fantasista Asuka (¥2480)

Korean Monorail Panorama Line Soisan (¥2000)

Bartender Simulator 2026 (¥1599)

Ready Or Die (¥1599)

Zumba World - The Crazy Marble Dimension (¥1250)

Backrooms: Poolrooms (¥1200: Friday)

Brain Training: Text Color Quiz (¥980)

Find Something Strange In An Unusual Image (¥980)

Mystery Hunter And Detective Team Up (¥980)

Dear me, I was... (¥850)

EggConsole Eggy PC-8801 (¥770)

Centipede Gun (¥750)

Bloclash (¥500)

(Dis)Assemble (¥499)

Mystery Solving Detective (¥420)

Bubble Battle (¥400)

Hunters Music World (¥400)