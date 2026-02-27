Pokemon Winds And Waves Announced For 2027 Release

Also who let Liam into the future?

Pokemon's tenth generation will kick off in 2027.

The final announcement of the Pokemon Presents was Pokemon Winds and Waves, the series's first Switch 2-exclusive entries due for release in 2027.

The first three partner Pokemon were revealed as the Grass-typed Browt, the Fire-typed Pombom, and the Water-typed Geqcua. A host of returning Pokemon, with a heavy focus on Water and Flying types including prominent appearances from the Wailord family, were also shown.