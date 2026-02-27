We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Pokemon Winds And Waves Announced For 2027 Release

by Donald Theriault - February 27, 2026, 9:34 am EST
Source: Pokemon Company

Also who let Liam into the future?

Pokemon's tenth generation will kick off in 2027.

The final announcement of the Pokemon Presents was Pokemon Winds and Waves, the series's first Switch 2-exclusive entries due for release in 2027.

The first three partner Pokemon were revealed as the Grass-typed Browt, the Fire-typed Pombom, and the Water-typed Geqcua. A host of returning Pokemon, with a heavy focus on Water and Flying types including prominent appearances from the Wailord family, were also shown.

Talkback

Ian Sane5 hours ago

With this and the new Fire Emblem my brother has realized that a Switch 2 purchase for him is now inevitable, it's just a matter of time.

Despite all of its technical issues Pokemon Scarlett was still one of the most enjoyable games I've ever played.  It was pretty much the Pokemon game I wanted on the Gamecube (with visuals to match lol).  So if this is more of that except the game actually runs half decently, that will be pretty tempting.  But it's not coming out until 2027 so I have lots of time to think about any future Switch 2 purchase.  And I'm pretty infrequent in buying Pokemon games.  I tend to get on board every three generations or so.

Mop it up1 hour ago

I'm honestly surprised they're not releasing them this year, but this also makes me (perhaps foolishly?) hopeful that the extra time will result in a more polished product this game. I do wonder if they're still going to wait until November 2027, or if they plan to launch them earlier in the year.

