Nintendo Downloads - January 15, 2026

The reason we're not getting Tales of Zestiria before Berseria next month is because Ike and Soren (or Ranulf) are hogging the MLM spotlight.

The moment we have all waited for is here: after nigh-on a decade and a half, the long runner RPG series hits both Switch and 2 this week with The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon if you want to go full sicko. (Note that the game is 18+ in Europe and possibly refused classification in Australia for gambling.) You can also ship off to a desert island (and sadly not grind the entire Trails sub-series) with the Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the rest of the world.

There's also the first major otome of 2026 with The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights, those foot fetish games from Japan last week are now in North America for some damn reason, and that seems to be it.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Suika Game Planet dropped for the rest of the world, a surprise EggConsole release in Run Worth 2 (looks playable in English), and Touchdown Fever (SNK gridiron football, 1987) in the Archives.

IS THIS WEEK'S EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I'd be asking questions if a racing game wasn't playable.

North America

Switch 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (US$69.99/C$89.99)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($64.99/$90.98)

Overrogue - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($15.99/$22.49)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($4.99/$6.49)

Overrogue - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($0.99/$1.49)

Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon ($59.99/$74.99)

Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights ($39.99/$49: Tuesday)

Anime Feet Boys: The Charm Finder Quest ($24.99/$34.99)

Anime Feet Girls: The Charm Finder Quest ($24.99/$34.99)

Big Hops ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

The Murder Hotel ($19.99/$25.99)

Biplanes ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Cassette Boy ($12.99/$18.23)

Motel Business Simulator ($12.99/$17.99)

Critical Strike Modern - SWAT Shooter Ops ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition ($12.49/$15.99: Tuesday)

Sheriff Park Ranger ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Queens of the Abyss ($9.99/$13.99)

Stray of Lostcat ($9.99/$13.99)

The Lab - Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

My Little Haven ($8.99/$12.67)

Book Shop Simulator ($7.99/$10.00: Monday)

Waterpark Simulator 25 ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale ($6.90/$7.90)

EggConsole Mad Rider MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Death Forest Remake ($6.28/$6.28)

Milo's Dream ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Direction Quad ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

BattleTanks - Animal Wars ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Bunninjutsu ($4.99/$6.83)

Only Up - Parkour Game ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Magical Magic World ($4.50/$4.50: Saturday)

Is It True? Castle True or False Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Space Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Irem Collections are on sale until January 26. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (€69.99/£62.99)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€64.99/£54.99)

Beyblade x EvoBattle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€58.99/£49.99: Sunday)

Overrogue - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€15.99/£14.39)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Beyblade x EvoBattle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€9.75/£8.50: Sunday)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€4.99/£4.19)

Overrogue - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€0.99/£0.89)

Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon (€59.99/£53.99)

Big Hops (€19.49/£17.59: Monday)

Biplanes (€12.99/£10.99: Monday)

Motel Business Simulator (€12.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Cassette Boy (€12.99/£11.69)

Critical Strike Modern - SWAT Shooter Ops (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition (€12.49/£: Tuesday)

Sheriff Park Ranger (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Queens of the Abyss (€9.99/£9.99)

The Lab - Escape Room (€9.69/£8.69: Friday)

My Little Haven (€8.99/£8.09)

Stray of Lostcat (€8.49/£7.69)

Waterpark Simulator 25 (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale (€6.00/£5.39: Wednesday)

Milo's Dream (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Mad Rider MSX2 (€5.39/£5.39)

Direction Quad (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

BattleTanks - Animal Wars (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Bunninjutsu (€4.99/£4.49)

Sun Meadow (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Only Up - Parkour Game (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Magical Magic World (€4.00/£4.00: Saturday)

Is It True? Castle True or False Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Space Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Pawsky (€1.99/£1.79: Sunday)

Japan

Switch 2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥7128)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥550)

Switch

Big Hops (¥2300: Monday)

Critical Strike Modern - SWAT Shooter Ops (¥2099)

Motel Business Simulator (¥1949)

Mist (¥1900)

Stray of Lostcat (¥1500)

Cassette Boy (¥1480)

My Little Haven (¥1408)

Waterpark Simulator 25 (¥1299)

Last Battalion Defense (¥999)

Milo's Dream (¥990: Friday)

EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale (¥890)

EggConsole Mad Rider MSX2 (¥880)

Only Up - Parkour Game (¥799)

Direction Quad (¥500)

Bunninjutsu (¥499)

Common Sense Test for Adults: Proverbs (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Wanju County (¥150)