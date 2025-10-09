Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets Switch 2 Edition And Switch Update In January

So look for a pandemic to kick in around New Year's.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons looks to be starting the year on Switch 2.

The multi-million seller will receive a Switch 2 edition on January 15. The $4.99 upgrade ($64.99 MSRP if buying the game completely new) will up-res the game to 4k, add mouse controls on the right Joy-Con, microphone and camera support, and 12 player parties.

A free update for the base game will add a new hotel and a Mr. Resetti-powered "reset island" option, plus collaborations both internal to Nintendo (the Ultra Hand, Nintendo consoles, Zelda and Splatoon amiibo support) and external (LEGO) coming later.