Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Added To GameCube Nintendo Classics Library

by Donald Theriault - January 8, 2026, 8:09 pm EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

"You disgust me beyond words. And you owe Elincia an apology."

One of the white whales of the Switch 2's GameCube classics is now available.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance (2005) is now available as part of an update to the GameCube library. The first of the "Radiant" duology of games followed by 2007's Radiant Dawn, it is also the first game to feature Ike as the main lord.

Of the games announced in the April 2 Direct, only Pokemon Colosseum and XD remain.

UPDATE 8:40pm EST: The game's soundtrack is also out now on Nintendo Music.

Talkback

broodwars2 hours ago

An absolute classic, and good blow to the scalper's market.

Khushrenada22 minutes ago

That explains why the OST was suddenly added to Nintendo Music today. I wondered if it was a sign that the game was going to be added to the Switch 2 library but I guess it was first and the soundtrack second.

