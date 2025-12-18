Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Added To GameCube Nintendo Classics Library

"You disgust me beyond words. And you owe Elincia an apology."

One of the white whales of the Switch 2's GameCube classics is now available.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance (2005) is now available as part of an update to the GameCube library. The first of the "Radiant" duology of games followed by 2007's Radiant Dawn, it is also the first game to feature Ike as the main lord.

Of the games announced in the April 2 Direct, only Pokemon Colosseum and XD remain.

UPDATE 8:40pm EST: The game's soundtrack is also out now on Nintendo Music.