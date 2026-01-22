Nintendo Downloads - January 22, 2026

A remake of the first in a series of classic action RPGs and Final Fantasy VII Remake are the headliners, but what else is left after last week?

This is, of course, the week of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade, the long-awaited arrival of the remake of the first third of a disc of Final Fantasy VII (yet somehow, this stretches out to 30 hours), with Cloud looking extra feminine during the Honey Bee Inn sequence since hey, 23 years is a long time in technology. For those who prefer their action RPGs to just own the action part, there's also Dynasty Warriors: Origins - the Switch 2 version of one of the original musou - and for those who prefer to just ditch the RPG part altogether, you could look into Nintendo Direct veteran MIO: Memories in Orbit (as reviewed by Willem) or a Switch 2 Edition release for The Rumble Fish 2.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: How about 59 of them in North America and 61 in Europe? Yep, that's a thing that happened, and is a large part of why this might be showing up later in the day than would be considered optimal. Some things of note from the pile: Tecmo's Bomb Jack Twin in both Archives, Sail Forth got a Switch 2 Edition, localizations for a couple of games in the Tenshi no Uta franchise AND one of Artdink's most inscrutable games in Tail of the Sun.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE FOR ENGLISH SPEAKERS: Courageous Perseus appears to be a bump-and-run variety action RPG so it should be doable.

North America

Switch 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade ($39.99/$53.49)

They Are Billions ($29.99/$37.99)

Citadelum ($28.99/$45.99)

MIO: Memories In Orbit ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($15.99/$22.49)

Switch 2 Upgrade

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($4.99/$6.50: Wednesday)

Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($0.99/$1.49)

Switch

Forgive Me Father 2 ($29.99/$38.99)

Incubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption ($24.99/$34.99)

Succubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption ($24.99/$34.99)

Escape From Ever After ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Super Chipflake U: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel ($19.99/$29.99: Monday)

MIO: Memories In Orbit ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Freeride ($19.99/$28.05)

Ebola Village ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Dustland Delivery ($14.99/$20.99)

Look Mum No Computer ($14.99/$19.49)

Tropicalia ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Yellow Pips: Wild West Apocalyptic ($11.99/$14.99)

City Bus Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Horror Tale: Remaster ($9.99/$17.00)

Magic Book Autobattler ($9.99/$13.99)

Two Hands Hospital Assistant Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

H Balls 3D: Perfect Motion ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Ship Simulation: Ocean Fishing ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Pin Test Party Psychology ($8.99/$11.49)

The Last Train: Banquedano ($7.99/$11.04)

Wall of Insanity 2 ($7.50/$10.50: Tuesday)

Make It! Kushikatsu ($7.00/$9.66)

Touhou: Blossom Blade ($6.99/$9.99)

Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Courageous Perseus PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Cute Finders ($5.99/$8.41)

Wash Cleaner Simulator ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Last Battalion Defense ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Hextreme Void ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

The Cute Whale ($4.99/$6.83)

Gradiently II ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Sun Meadow ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

The Lost Block ($4.95/$6.90: Monday)

Super Star Shooter Classic ($3.99/$4.99: Monday)

Cats Visiting Cozy Town ($3.99/$4.99)

Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Guts and Grunts Jr ($3.99/$3.49: Friday)

Funny Cats Puzzle ($3.40/$4.66)

Cats Around Us: Giant Cat ($2.99/$3.99)

Jigsaw Realms: Nature ($2.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Eden of Creation ($1.28/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Supercharge sale is on until the end of the day Sunday and includes a record 70% off Persona 5 Royal (among others). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (€69.99/£54.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade (€49.99/£39.99)

They Are Billions (€29.99/£26.99)

Citadelum (€28.99/£24.99)

MIO: Memories In Orbit (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€15.99/£14.39)

Switch 2 Upgrade

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Isekai Rondo - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€0.99/£0.89)

Switch

Forgive Me Father 2 (€29.99/£26.99)

Incubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (€24.99/£21.99)

Succubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (€24.99/£21.99)

Escape From Ever After (€24.99/£20.99: Friday)

Super Chipflake U: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel (€19.99/£18.99: Monday)

MIO: Memories In Orbit (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Ebola Village (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Freeride (€17.24/£15.49: Wednesday)

Dustland Delivery (€14.99/£13.49)

Look Mum No Computer (€14.99/£11.99)

Tropicalia (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Yellow Pips: Wild West Apocalyptic (€11.99/£10.99)

City Bus Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You (€9.99/£8.50: Wednesday)

Two Hands Hospital Assistant Simulator (€9.99/£8.49: Wednesday)

Horror Tale: Remaster (€9.99/£9.99)

H Balls 3D: Perfect Motion (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Ship Simulation: Ocean Fishing (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

Magic Book Autobattler (€8.19/£7.39)

The Last Train: Banquedano (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Pin Test Party Psychology (€7.99/£7.99)

Touhou: Blossom Blade (€7.09/£6.90)

Make It! Kushikatsu (€7.00/£6.02)

Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Wall of Insanity 2 (€6.89/£6.49: Tuesday)

Cute Finders (€5.99/£5.39)

Wash Cleaner Simulator (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Courageous Perseus PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Last Battalion Defense (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Gas Ratio (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Hextreme Void (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

The Cute Whale (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Gradiently II (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

The Lost Block (€4.95/£4.95: Monday)

Cats Visiting Cozy Town (€3.99/£3.49)

Guts and Grunts Jr (€3.99/£3.19: Friday)

Funny Cats Puzzle (€3.09/£2.79)

Super Star Shooter Classic (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Cats Around Us: Giant Cat (€2.99/£2.69)

Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (¥8580)

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition (¥6578)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade (¥5478)

They Are Billions (¥5199)

Citadelum (¥3200)

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥2480)

MIO: Memories In Orbit (¥2310: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

The Rumble Fish 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥500)

Switch

Telenet Fuku-Bukuro (¥8580)

Un:Logical (¥8580)

Ebola Village (¥3149)

Freeride (¥3124)

Escape From Ever After (¥2800)

MIO: Memories In Orbit (¥2310: Wednesday)

Dustland Delivery (¥2300)

Horror Tale: Remaster (¥1760)

Look Mum No Computer (¥1700: Friday)

City Bus Simulator (¥1599)

Ship Simulation: Ocean Fishing (¥1599)

Magic Book Autobattler (¥1500)

H Balls 3D: Perfect Motion (¥1499)

Two Hands Hospital Assistant Simulator (¥1399)

The Last Train: Banquedano (¥1240)

Orwell: Ignorance is Strength (¥1200)

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You (¥1200)

Legacy of Shnaus - Horror Room Escape (¥1100)

Touhou: Blossom Blade (¥1080)

Wash Cleaner Simulator (¥999)

Diagnosing Your Hidden Face (¥980)

Cute Finders (¥935)

Zumba - Dragon's Marble Trial (¥900)

EggConsole Courageous Perseus PC-8801 (¥880)

Hextreme Void (¥500)

Cats Visiting Cozy Town (¥499)

The Cute Whale (¥499)

Gradiently II (¥499: Friday)

Cats Around Us: Giant Cat (¥460)

4 Choice Psychological Test (¥420)

Common Sense Test for Adults: Abbreviations (¥420)

Exit of Truth! 40 Masterpiece Quiz (¥420)

Japanese-Style Mystery (¥420)

Meow Meow Meow Meow Meow? Meow! (¥420)

Transcendental Prejudice Psychology Test (¥420)