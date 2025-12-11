Nintendo Downloads - January 8, 2026

21 games and maybe one worth talking about.
There are certain weeks in which trying to make chicken salad out of the release list (ie: something useful) is nigh-impossible, and a week after the New Year is usually one of them. There's not a single Switch 2 release to be found, for instance, with the next one up the cheap upgrade to the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So unless you're fiending for a Fairy Tail dungeon crawler, this is another backlog week.
Also, Japan, I thought we agreed no more foot content.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Bupkis!
North America
Hero Seekers (US$19.99/C$27.99)
I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival ($19.99/$26.99)
Fairy Tail: Dungeons ($13.99/$17.99: Wednesday)
Construction Sim: City and Road Builder ($12.99/$18.99: Tuesday)
SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure ($12.99/$18.31: Tuesday)
Owlen and the Spirits of the Past ($11.99/$19.99)
Clothing Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)
Farm Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)
Gray War Conflict ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)
Mist ($9.99/$15.99)
Go Kart Island ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)
Van Life: Home Simulator ($7.99/$11.00: Monday)
Tile Jong ($7.99/$10.99)
Lalulu Island Survival ($5.99/$8.50-)
Dunkirk - The Forgotten Soldier ($5.99/$6.99: Saturday)
Gridz Keeper ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Zumba - Marble Candy Rush ($4.99/$7.99)
Pin Strike 2 ($4.99/$6.99)
Jelly & Toast ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Hidden Cats in Istanbul ($3.99/$4.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star is 90% off until February 1 in what may be a delisting sale brought upon by the series's death via Persona 5 crossover. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Hero Seekers (€19.99/£17.99)
I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (€19.99/£17.99)
Fairy Tail: Dungeons (€13.79/£11.79: Wednesday)
Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)
SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure (€12.99/£11.69: Tuesday)
Eradicator Genesis (€12.99/£11.69: Saturday)
Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (€11.99/£11.99)
Rammy's Great Adventure I & II Remake (€10.99/£9.80: Monday)
Gray War Conflict (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)
Clothing Store Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)
Mist (€9.99/£9.99)
Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Go Kart Island (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)
Tile Jong (€7.99/£6.99)
Lalulu Island Survival (€5.99/£5.99)
Geo IQ World Master (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Gridz Keeper (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Pin Strike 2 (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Zumba - Marble Candy Rush (€4.99/£4.99)
Jelly & Toast (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Hidden Cats in Istanbul (€3.99/£3.59)
Japan
Anime Feet Boys: The Charm Finder Quest (¥2990)
Anime Feet Girls: The Charm Finder Quest (¥2990)
Incubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (¥2990)
Succubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (¥2990)
I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (¥2899: Friday)
The Murder Hotel (¥2300)
Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (¥2165)
SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure (¥2037)
Wander Scoop (¥2028)
Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (¥1999)
1st Homizio (¥1980)
Gray War Conflict (¥1599)
Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter (¥1599: Friday)
Hero Seekers (¥1540)
Let's Spin It! Showa/Heisei Chuo Line/Yamanote Line - Railway Sign Simulator (¥1500)
Ninja Cat (¥1500)
Fairy Tail: Dungeons (¥1420)
Simpli Casa (¥1407)
Tile Jong (¥1199)
Adventure Reborn (¥927)
Zumba - Marble Candy Rush (¥900)
Pin Strike 2 (¥749)
Make It! Kushikatsu (¥700)
Hidden Cats in Istanbul (¥590)
Go Kart Island (¥500)
Astrorun (¥499: Friday)
Prison Runaway - Alcatraz (¥211)