Nintendo Downloads - January 8, 2026

21 games and maybe one worth talking about.

There are certain weeks in which trying to make chicken salad out of the release list (ie: something useful) is nigh-impossible, and a week after the New Year is usually one of them. There's not a single Switch 2 release to be found, for instance, with the next one up the cheap upgrade to the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So unless you're fiending for a Fairy Tail dungeon crawler, this is another backlog week.

Also, Japan, I thought we agreed no more foot content.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Bupkis!

North America

Hero Seekers (US$19.99/C$27.99)

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival ($19.99/$26.99)

Fairy Tail: Dungeons ($13.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Construction Sim: City and Road Builder ($12.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure ($12.99/$18.31: Tuesday)

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past ($11.99/$19.99)

Clothing Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Farm Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Gray War Conflict ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Mist ($9.99/$15.99)

Go Kart Island ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Van Life: Home Simulator ($7.99/$11.00: Monday)

Tile Jong ($7.99/$10.99)

Lalulu Island Survival ($5.99/$8.50-)

Dunkirk - The Forgotten Soldier ($5.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Gridz Keeper ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Zumba - Marble Candy Rush ($4.99/$7.99)

Pin Strike 2 ($4.99/$6.99)

Jelly & Toast ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hidden Cats in Istanbul ($3.99/$4.99)

Highlights: Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star is 90% off until February 1 in what may be a delisting sale brought upon by the series's death via Persona 5 crossover. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Hero Seekers (€19.99/£17.99)

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (€19.99/£17.99)

Fairy Tail: Dungeons (€13.79/£11.79: Wednesday)

Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure (€12.99/£11.69: Tuesday)

Eradicator Genesis (€12.99/£11.69: Saturday)

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (€11.99/£11.99)

Rammy's Great Adventure I & II Remake (€10.99/£9.80: Monday)

Gray War Conflict (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Clothing Store Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Mist (€9.99/£9.99)

Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Go Kart Island (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Tile Jong (€7.99/£6.99)

Lalulu Island Survival (€5.99/£5.99)

Geo IQ World Master (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Gridz Keeper (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pin Strike 2 (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Zumba - Marble Candy Rush (€4.99/£4.99)

Jelly & Toast (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hidden Cats in Istanbul (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Anime Feet Boys: The Charm Finder Quest (¥2990)

Anime Feet Girls: The Charm Finder Quest (¥2990)

Incubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (¥2990)

Succubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption (¥2990)

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival (¥2899: Friday)

The Murder Hotel (¥2300)

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (¥2165)

SnapCat: Mia's Cozy Adventure (¥2037)

Wander Scoop (¥2028)

Construction Sim: City and Road Builder (¥1999)

1st Homizio (¥1980)

Gray War Conflict (¥1599)

Storm Chasing Sim 2025 - Tornado Hunter (¥1599: Friday)

Hero Seekers (¥1540)

Let's Spin It! Showa/Heisei Chuo Line/Yamanote Line - Railway Sign Simulator (¥1500)

Ninja Cat (¥1500)

Fairy Tail: Dungeons (¥1420)

Simpli Casa (¥1407)

Tile Jong (¥1199)

Adventure Reborn (¥927)

Zumba - Marble Candy Rush (¥900)

Pin Strike 2 (¥749)

Make It! Kushikatsu (¥700)

Hidden Cats in Istanbul (¥590)

Go Kart Island (¥500)

Astrorun (¥499: Friday)

Prison Runaway - Alcatraz (¥211)