Mario Tennis Fever Confirms GameShare And Amiibo Support

Nintendo has dropped another long overview trailer for an upcoming game which contains some confirmations of support.

The trailer (below) confirms that GameShare and Amiibo will both work with Fever. The GameShare works with one host system and up to 3 Switch or Switch 2 consoles, while Mario series Amiibo (as well as the Smash line's Bowser Jr.) can be used to add special ball designs.

Mario Tennis Fever launches on February 12.