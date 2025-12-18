We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
S2

Mario Tennis Fever Confirms GameShare And Amiibo Support

by Donald Theriault - January 8, 2026, 9:42 am EST
Source: Nintendo

There are a distressingly high number of people who are just here for Baby Waluigi, though.

Nintendo has dropped another long overview trailer for an upcoming game which contains some confirmations of support.

The trailer (below) confirms that GameShare and Amiibo will both work with Fever. The GameShare works with one host system and up to 3 Switch or Switch 2 consoles, while Mario series Amiibo (as well as the Smash line's Bowser Jr.) can be used to add special ball designs.

Mario Tennis Fever launches on February 12.

