Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Gets Surprise Update To Add Dixie Kong, Switch 2 Enhancements

With about nine days left to buy Switch vouchers, maybe this puts someone over the top to burn one.

One of the last pre-Switch 2 releases is getting an update tonight, and perhaps not the one you might expect.

A free update for Donkey Kong County Returns HD (roughly timed to the game's anniversary) is out now which makes Dixie Kong available as a playable character with her trademark skills (replacing Diddy). A new "Turbo Attack" mode is also included, which sets a fast time limit to complete stages, and Brazilian Portuguese was also added as a text language.

The update also brings some Switch 2 enhancements for resolution and load times, and also enables GameShare co-op play.