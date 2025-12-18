New Color Option For Joy-Con 2 Revealed

One of the first (if not the first) new colorways for the built in tide overs.

Nintendo is adding a bit more color to the lineup of Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers.

A posting in the Nintendo Today app this morning has revealed a new color pair for the controllers. Called "Light Purple and Light Green", the set will launch alongside Mario Tennis Fever on February 12.

The bulk of the new Joy-Con 2 will remain black, with the Light Purple being in the magnet holder / SL and SR buttons of a left Joy-Con and the Light Green in the same spot on the right, plus around the analog sticks.