Mario Kart World, Pokemon Legends Z-A Updates Available

Not as big as that DK one last night, but still worth grabbing.

Nintendo has dropped a pair of updates for the two Switch 2 bundled games with new features and in the case of the second, removal of a couple of pain points.

Mario Kart World has been updated to version 1.5, with the option to do team Knockout Tour online or in local wireless added as well as Polish language support. Some issues were also fixed, including an apparent crash-to-desktop when using Kamek on the Choco Mountain course.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been updated to version 2.0.1, which enables the ability to purchase multiple berries at once (nature mints are still purchased individually), and the cap on Mega Shards - used for purchasing Mega Stones during the main story and a group of Technical Machines (TMs) in the Mega Dimension DLC - has gone from 999 to 9,999. Additionally, issues related to targeting in Hyperspace and the inability to finish a late-DLC side quest have been fixed.