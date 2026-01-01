Super Mario Wonder Switch 2 Edition Sprouting End Of March

Also, the date for the first round of tbe World Talking Flower Punting Championships.

Nintendo looks to be having a Wonder-ful end to their current fiscal year.

A Nintendo Today posting has revealed the release date for Super Mario Wonder's Switch 2 upgrade and the "Welcome to Bellabel Park" expansion: the set will launch on March 26. Accompanying the release will be three new entries in the Mario line of Amiibo: Elephant Mario, Prince Florian and Poplin, and Capt. Toad + Talking Flower. All of these will launch a week before the premiere of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 3).

A seperate posting in Nintendo Today has also revealed that the standalone Talking Flower figure threatened in last September's general Nintendo Direct would be available on March 12.