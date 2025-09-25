GameCube Nintendo Classics Library Adding Luigi's Mansion Next Week

"What's your favorite scary GameCube game?" "Super Mario Sunshine. Absolutely frightening."

It wouldn't be the first year of a GameCube library if it didn't bring Luigi's Mansion along for the ride.

Nintendo have confirmed tonight that the launch day game will be the newest addition to the Switch 2-exclusive GameCube library for Expansion Pack subscribers, launching on October 30 (likely the night of the 29th in North America). This will be the second time the game has been re-released following a 2018 3DS port.

Luigi's Mansion is the third of the seven games revealed on April 2 to come to the library: Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokemon Colosseum / XD, and the dreaded Super Mario Sunshine are still outstanding.