Pair Of Ubisoft N64 Games Joining Classics Library Next Week

The N64 Nintendo Classics will get one final update in 2025.

The Expansion Pack-required library will add the N64 version of Rayman 2 and Tonic Trouble on December 17. Tonic Trouble (1999) is a 3D platformer about a janitor who drops a formula that mutates Earth and has to find the items for an antidote. Although it was released on PC in 2000, this is the first time the N64 version has been re-released.

The often re-released Rayman 2 (1999) is also a 3D platformer that was later ported to both the DS and 3DS, and originally launched just a couple of months after Tonic Trouble. Both games offered Expansion Pak support.