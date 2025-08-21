We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Other Items From The September 12 Nintendo Direct

by Donald Theriault - September 12, 2025, 6:01 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

From sports to museums to testing your might, there's a lot still to unpack.

Other items from today's Nintendo Direct:

  • Digital Eclipse's Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Oct 30) got a reminder trailer, showing some snippets of the interviews and the games (though neglecting to include the infamous Mortal Kombat Advance's appearance in the game list).
  • Powerwash Simulator 2 will bring the high-pressure action to the Switch 2 this fall, including co-op action.
  • A new 3D co-op required game called Popucom was shown for a holiday launch, and contains elements of match 3 puzzle games and third person shooting to solve puzzles.
  • Suika Game World will be available this winter, and takes the familiar fruit-dropping action and sets it in a 360-degree play field (plus adds co-op gameplay).
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins will come to Switch 2 just about a year from its launch on PC and other consoles, hitting on January 22 alongside a DLC with different story options.
  • A remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly will be available in early 2026.

The traditional sizzle reel, in addition to announcing the Persona 3 Reload demo, also included:

  • Lego Voyagers - September 15, added a Switch 2 version
  • EA Sports FC 26 - September 26 (Switch 2 and Switch)
  • Disgaea 7 Complete and Little Nightmares III - October 10
  • Two Point Museum - October 28
  • Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D - October 30
  • Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O World Stage - "winter"
