Other Items From The September 12 Nintendo Direct

From sports to museums to testing your might, there's a lot still to unpack.
Other items from today's Nintendo Direct:
- Digital Eclipse's Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Oct 30) got a reminder trailer, showing some snippets of the interviews and the games (though neglecting to include the infamous Mortal Kombat Advance's appearance in the game list).
- Powerwash Simulator 2 will bring the high-pressure action to the Switch 2 this fall, including co-op action.
- A new 3D co-op required game called Popucom was shown for a holiday launch, and contains elements of match 3 puzzle games and third person shooting to solve puzzles.
- Suika Game World will be available this winter, and takes the familiar fruit-dropping action and sets it in a 360-degree play field (plus adds co-op gameplay).
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins will come to Switch 2 just about a year from its launch on PC and other consoles, hitting on January 22 alongside a DLC with different story options.
- A remake of Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly will be available in early 2026.
The traditional sizzle reel, in addition to announcing the Persona 3 Reload demo, also included:
- Lego Voyagers - September 15, added a Switch 2 version
- EA Sports FC 26 - September 26 (Switch 2 and Switch)
- Disgaea 7 Complete and Little Nightmares III - October 10
- Two Point Museum - October 28
- Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D - October 30
- Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O World Stage - "winter"