Nintendo Downloads - October 9, 2025

Some very odd takes on horror as we head toward Halloween, dood.

The two big Switch 2 games of the week are both different takes on horror: you get horror comedy in Disgaea 7 Complete (all DLC included), or you get the horror platformer Little Nightmares III. Or you get acid flashbacks to collectathon 90s platformers (derogatory) with Yooka-Replayee: as the name SHOULD imply, it's a higher definition version of one of the last crowdfunding success stories before Shenmue III did what Shenmue III does.

Little Nightmares III is also on the Switch (with no upgrade path... Bamco, you had one job), alongside Dotemu fantasy brawler Absolum... and a crossover fighting game with characters from Ys and Trails in the Sky. I hear Adol's "Shipwreck Slam" is an infinite.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Namco's first game Gee Bee was the Archives 2 (and Archives) release, complete with Switch 2 mouse controls.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: After looking at two screenshots for Hajya No Fuuin... nope. Nope. No way. Nuh-huh. See you space cowboy.

North America

Switch 2

Disgaea 7 Complete (US$69.99/C$89.99: Friday)

Little Nightmares III ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Yooka-Replayee ($29.99/$41.38)

Switch

Little Nightmares III ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Barbie Horse Trails ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Ys vs Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga ($34.99/$46.99: Friday)

Sonic Wings Reunion ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Battle Suit Aces ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Absolum ($24.99/$35.00)

Garden of the Greek Goddesses: Aphrodite, Artemis, and Athena Love Story ($25.90/$35.90)

Garden of the Greek Gods: Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades Love Story ($25.90/$35.90)

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch ($24.99/$33.49)

Bye Sweet Carole ($24.99/$31.99)

Rise Eterna 2 ($19.99/$27.70)

Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients ($19.99/$27.50)

Lapin ($18.99/$25.84)

Dawnfolk ($14.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

Lost in Fantaland ($14.99/$20.68: Wednesday)

Neffy -Moonlight Labyrinth X- ($14.99/$19.49)

Color Breakers 2 ($14.99/$15.59)

Scurge: Hive ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

We Were Here Together ($12.99/$12.24)

RoKoPo For Nintendo Switch ($10.99/$13.99)

Survival Zombie ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Super Mining Mechs ($9.99/$12.49: Wednesday)

Prison Life Sim 2025: Survival ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Bike Runner ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Just Place Brain Training One Shot ($8.99/$11.49)

Object Factory ($8.99/$9.99)

Next of Kin: Fidelity ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Guchio: Rising Mountain ($7.00/not released: Wednesday)

EggConsole Hajya No Fuuin PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Evo Pop ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Tameshi ($5.00/$7.00)

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches ($4.99/$7.49)

AxoBubble ($4.99/$6.83)

Meganoid Chronicles ($4.99/$4.99)

Flower Spinner Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Cats and Seek: Kyoto ($2.99/$3.99)

Cross Pix 4 ($2.99/$3.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ammyeon Temple ($1.99/$2.73)

And Then There Was No Light ($1.99/$2.59)

RPS Hunger ($1.02/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Draknek puzzle games* are on sale until October 12. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Disgaea 7 Complete (€69.99/£62.99: Friday)

Little Nightmares III (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Yooka-Replayee (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Switch

Barbie Horse Trails (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Little Nightmares III (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Sonic Wings Reunion (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Garden of the Greek Goddesses: Aphrodite, Artemis, and Athena Love Story (€24.90/£24.90)

Garden of the Greek Gods: Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades Love Story (€24.90/£24.90)

Wild West Shooter (€24.99/£19.99: Monday)

Absolum (€24.99/£22.49)

Bye Sweet Carole (€24.99/£22.49)

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (€24.99/£19.99)

Battle Suit Aces (€24.49/£22.09: Monday)

Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients (€19.99/£17.99)

Rise Eterna 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action (€19.99/£17.99)

Lapin (€18.49/£16.69)

Dawnfolk (€14.99/£13.99: Tuesday)

Lost in Fantaland (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Scurge: Hive (€14.99/£14.99)

Neffy -Moonlight Labyrinth X- (€14.79/£12.79)

We Were Here Together (€12.99/£10.99)

Color Breakers 2 (€11.39/£9.59)

RoKoPo For Nintendo Switch (€10.79/£9.29)

Survival Zombie (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Super Mining Mechs (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bike Runner (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Prison Life Sim 2025: Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Just Place Brain Training One Shot (€7.99/£7.99)

Next of Kin: Fidelity (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Evo Pop (€5.99/£5.40: Saturday)

Tameshi (€5.00/£5.00)

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Meganoid Chronicles (€4.99/£4.99)

AxoBubble (€4.99/£4.49)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches (€4.99/£4.49)

Cats and Seek: Kyoto (€2.99/£2.69)

Cross Pix 4 (€2.99/£2.59)

Flower Spinner Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

And Then There Was No Light (€1.99/£1.79)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ammyeon Temple (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Switch 2

Little Nightmares III (¥4950: Friday)

Yooka-Replayee (¥3400)

Ghost Cave 2 (¥2480)

Switch

Blackish House sideA - Retour (¥8580)

Little Nightmares III (¥4950: Friday)

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (¥2970: Friday)

Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients (¥2950)

Lapin (¥2490)

Drunk Bunny Garden (¥2480)

Neffy -Moonlight Labyrinth X- (¥2300)

Dawnfolk (¥2200: Tuesday)

Lost in Fantaland (¥2200)

Rise Eterna 2 (¥1999)

Cthulhu Mythos ADV Lunatic Whispers & The Isle Of Ubohoth (¥1980)

Brave x Junction (¥1650)

We Were Here Together (¥1600)

RoKoPo For Nintendo Switch (¥1500)

Survival Zombie (¥1499)

Color Breakers 2 (¥1400)

Maxi Truck Racing (¥1390)

Super Mining Mechs (¥1280)

Snow Aces League (¥999)

Guchio: Rising Mountain (¥990)

Millionaire Escape (¥900: Friday)

EggConsole Hajya No Fuuin PC-8801 (¥880)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches (¥790)

Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest (¥499: Wednesday)

AxoBubble (¥499)

Cats and Seek: Kyoto (¥440)

Spot The Strange Signs (¥420)

Cross Pix 4 (¥299)

And Then There Was No Light (¥240)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ammyeon Temple (¥200)

RPS Hunger (¥150)