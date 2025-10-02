Nintendo Downloads - October 2, 2025

The biggest releases this week are causing quite a bit of emotional whiplash.

In a week that is interesting (derogatory) for crossing over a quarter which means having to track a part of the week separately... hey, did you know we crossed 2100 Switch releases for the year last week, even with the Switch 2 launching? There's three big games this week which straddle the quarter, and they're all remakes: the Nintendo console debut of the original Final Fantasy Tactics and the Switch debut of Super Mario Galaxy 2 (but not the original). Jordan reviewed Tactics, and the Galaxy games have extant reviews where the lowest one is for the original in a form that had a 1.5 point deduction for including Super Mario Sunshine in the package. Presumably.

Speaking of Mario, he's not appearing in the big party game of the week: LEGO Party. At least as far as we know. But the game is developed by SMG Studios, makers of the Moving Out duology and Switch launch title Death Squared if you're wondering what they got up to.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Action RPG, screenshots on the eShop show mostly English apart from the manual scans... we'll call it a "maybe".

North America

Switch 2

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$49.99/C$66.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

LEGO Party! ($39.99/$51.99: Tuesday)

Super Mario Galaxy ($39.99/$54.99)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 ($39.99/$54.99)

Shujinkou ($29.99/$39.99)

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor- ($23.99/$32.99)

Love, Ghostie ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Candy Rangers ($14.99/$20.99)

Hidden Legends ($14.99/$14.99)

Castle of Heart: Retold ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Catching Spirits ($14.49/$18.99)

Buildest ($12.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons ($12.99/$16.99)

Mouthole ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Off-the-Ground Survival ($9.99/$13.80: Wednesday)

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer ($9.99/$12.49: Friday)

Snow Aces League ($9.99/$10.99: Saturday)

War Survival ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Notice Me Leena-senpai! ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Torched ($7.99/$10.99)

Animal Strikers ($6.99/$9.49: Monday)

Chained Up Together ($6.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

EggConsole Aramo MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Piggly Pagly Boom ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Lovely Spot The Difference ($5.49/$7.46)

Grill It! Sanma ($5.00/$4.64)

My Tiny Island ($4.99/$6.90: Tuesday)

Candy Trail ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Craft Your Way ($4.99/$8.99)

Colorama Cubes ($4.99/$6.99)

To Farm Lands ($4.99/$6.83)

No Brake No Gain ($4.99/$6.49)

Carlos The Taco ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Cats Visiting El Dorado ($3.99/$4.99)

Penguin Panic! ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Paldang Water Fog Park ($1.99/$2.75)

Europe

Switch 2

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

LEGO Party! (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Super Mario Galaxy (€39.99/£33.99)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (€39.99/£33.99)

The Ancient Magus's Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage (€35.40/£30.41)

Shujinkou (€29.99/£26.99)

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor- (€21.99/£18.99)

Love, Ghostie (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)

Candy Rangers (€14.99/£13.49)

Catching Spirits (€14.99/£13.49)

Hidden Legends (€14.99/£13.49)

Castle of Heart: Retold (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Buildest (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons (€12.79/£10.99)

Mouthole (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Snow Aces League (€9.99/£8.99)

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Myst House (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Off-the-Ground Survival (€8.49/£7.69: Tuesday)

Notice Me Leena-senpai! (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Torched (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Chained Up Together (€6.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Peaked Climbing (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Piggly Pagly Boom (€5.99/£5.99)

EggConsole Aramo MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Grill It! Sanma (€5.00/£2.50)

My Tiny Island (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Colorama Cubes (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Candy Trail (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

To Farm Lands (€4.99/£4.49)

No Brake No Gain (€4.99/£4.49)

Carlos The Taco (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lovely Spot The Difference (€4.63/£4.09)

Cats Visiting El Dorado (€3.99/£3.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Paldang Water Fog Park (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Switch 2

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥5800: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥5800: Tuesday)

The Ancient Magus's Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage (¥5280)

LEGO Party! (¥4950: Wednesday)

Super Mario Galaxy (¥4500)

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (¥4500)

Finish The Happy Route (¥3300)

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor- (¥3300: Saturday)

Catching Spirits (¥2480)

Castle of Heart: Retold (¥2000)

Hidden Legends (¥1999)

Off-the-Ground Survival (¥1500)

Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons (¥1500)

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer (¥1380)

Torched (¥1300)

Buildest (¥1290)

Notice Me Leena-senpai! (¥1000)

Chained Up Together (¥999)

Mouthole (¥990)

Craft Your Way (¥899)

EggConsole Aramo MSX (¥880)

Piggly Pagly Boom (¥880: Friday)

Lovely Spot The Difference (¥800)

Parking Jam (¥750)

No Brake No Gain (¥580)

Grill It! Sanma (¥500)

Candy Trail (¥499: Wednesday)

Cats Visiting El Dorado (¥499)

To Farm Lands (¥499)

Spinning Flower Puzzle (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Paldang Water Fog Park (¥200)