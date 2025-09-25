Nintendo Downloads - September 25, 2025

A week, ironically, from Hades itself.

So we're a little late to the party this week (save me Truck-kun), so let's hit the big ones. Hades II went 1.0 on both Switch 2 and OG, Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2: This Time It's Personal, a Switch 2 version of the Touryst which probably runs at 16k knowing Shin'en's history, and we have yet another mascot racer on the original Switch (blast processing not included). Or you can go full RPG sicko with the latest Atelier game.

Other things of note: We have the John Rairdin special in Wizordum, and NIS America brought over a Cladun RPG.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A Cho Aniki game, Archives 2 (and OG) had 1981 Taito game Steel Worker, and Kuukiyomi 4 got a Switch 2 upgrade. For some reason.

North America

Switch 2

EA Sports FC 26 (US$69.99/C$89.99: Friday)

Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition ($34.99/$44.99)

Hades II ($29.99/$38.99)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

The Touryst Deluxe ($19.99/$26.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Hades II (no cost)

Switch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds ($59.99/$84.99)

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist and the White Guardian ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

EA Sports FC 26 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

NBA Bounce ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Court of Darkness: Temptation's Kiss ($39.99/$39.99: Monday)

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile ($39.99/$53.49)

Cladun X3 ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Road59 -A Yakuza's Last Stand- ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Hades II ($29.99/$38.99)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Sky Love Boys: Flight Attendant Crush ($25.90/$35.90)

Sky Love Girls: Flight Attendant Crush ($25.90/$35.90)

Mamorukun ReCurse! ($24.99/$33.99)

Hyper Team Recon ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Wizordum ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Heroes of Might Dragon ($19.99/$26.50)

Combat Zone ($19.99/$24.99)

Doku Girls 3 ($19.99/$19.99)

Snapshot Girls 3 ($19.99/$19.99)

Gearbits ($19.99/$27.80: Friday)

Kingdom Shell ($17.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

Blippo+ ($17.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4 ($15.90/$22.00)

Mai: Child of Ages ($14.99/$19.99)

Road Cafe Simulator ($14.99/$19.99)

Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar ($14.99/$19.99)

Super Long Cat ($14.99/$14.99)

Meteorfall: Kermit's Tale ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

The Order of the Snake Scale ($12.99/$17.89)

Detective - Scene Crime ($10.99/$14.99)

The Beast of the Princess ($10.99/$14.50)

Maxi Truck Racing ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Path of Legends ($9.99/$15.99)

Clothing Boutique Simulator: Store Manager ($9.99/$12.99)

Ninja Ming ($9.99/$12.99)

Trippy Trader: Schedule and Sell Candy ($9.99/$12.99)

Endoparasitic ($9.99/$11.49)

Scribed Castle ($9.99/$13.80: Friday)

Grief Like A Stray Dog ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Viking Colony Builder Valhalla ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Kawaii Girls: Mighty Mongolian ($8.99/$12.69)

Car Parking - Garage Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Jamboy: A Jelly-cious Hero ($7.99/$9.99)

Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Neko Ramen ($5.99/$8.30: Wednesday)

Shadow of the Five Moons: Code of the Ninja ($5.99/$8.33)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras ($5.99/$8.26)

From Cheese ($5.99/$7.99)

Project 7: Escape Room ($5.99/$7.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series Stray Witch and the Ghost Train ($5.99/$7.79)

Only Go Up 2 ($4.99/$6.89: Monday)

Out of Moves: Another Try ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Electronic Puzzle Lab 2 ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition ($4.99/$7.99)

Tidy Toys ($4.99/$6.83)

Airborne Justice ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

UNI 2 ($3.99/$6.00)

Jellyfish Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)

Sherlock Spot DX ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Wonsan-do ($1.00/$1.37)

Archives

Dacholer ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Switch 2

EA Sports FC 26 (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition (€33.99/£29.50)

Hades II (€29.99/£24.99)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac (€29.99/£34.99: Friday)

The Touryst Deluxe (€19.99/£17.99)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Hades II (no cost)

Switch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (€59.99/£54.99)

EA Sports FC 26 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist and the White Guardian (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

NBA Bounce (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile (€39.99/£34.99)

Cladun X3 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Hades II (€29.99/£24.99)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac (€29.99/£34.99: Friday)

Road59 -A Yakuza's Last Stand- (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Rise of Rana (€24.50/£21.90: Friday)

Combat Zone (€22.99/£19.99)

Court of Darkness: Temptation's Kiss (€22.99/£19.94)

Sky Love Boys: Flight Attendant Crush (€21.90/£19.90)

Sky Love Girls: Flight Attendant Crush (€21.90/£19.90)

Hyper Team Recon (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Doku Girls 3 (€19.99/£17.99)

Mamorukun ReCurse! (€19.99/£17.99)

Snapshot Girls 3 (€19.99/£17.99)

Wizordum (€19.50/£16.75: Tuesday)

Heroes of Might Dragon (€18.99/£15.99)

Kingdom Shell (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

Gearbits (€16.95/£14.99)

Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Mai: Child of Ages (€14.99/£13.49)

Super Long Cat (€14.99/£13.49)

Blippo+ (€13.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Meteorfall: Kermit's Tale (€12.99/£11.69)

The Order of the Snake Scale (€12.99/£12.99)

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4 (€12.79/£11.49)

Detective - Scene Crime (€10.99/£9.99)

Maxi Truck Racing (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Path of Legends (€9.99/£9.99)

Clothing Boutique Simulator: Store Manager (€9.99/£8.99)

Endoparasitic (€9.99/£8.99)

Trippy Trader: Schedule and Sell Candy (€9.99/£8.99)

Scribed Castle (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Grief Like A Stray Dog (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Viking Colony Builder Valhalla (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

The Beast and the Princess (€9.75/£8.69)

Ninja Ming (€9.75/£8.50)

Kawaii Girls: Mighty Mongolian (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Car Parking - Garage Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Jamboy: A Jelly-cious Hero (€7.99/£6.99)

Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

War Survival (€7.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Neko Ramen (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Project 7: Escape Room (€5.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

From Cheese (€5.99/£5.39)

Pixel Game Maker Series Stray Witch and the Ghost Train (€5.99/£5.29)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras (€5.17/£4.49: Wednesday)

Only Go Up 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Electronic Puzzle Lab 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Out of Moves: Another Try (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition (€4.99/£4.49)

Tidy Toys (€4.99/£4.49)

Airborne Justice (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

UNI 2 (€3.99/£3.59)

Jellyfish Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Sherlock Spot DX (€2.99/£2.59: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Wonsan-do (€1.00/£0.89)

Archives

Dacholer (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Switch 2

EA Sports FC 26 (¥8600: Friday)

Relayer Advanced Definitive Edition (¥5489)

Hades II (¥3980: Friday)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac (¥3960)

The Touryst Deluxe (¥2950)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Hades II (no cost)

Switch

9 RIP Sequel (¥8580)

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist and the White Guardian (¥8580: Friday)

Shirakoi Sakura*Gram Eternal snow blooming (¥7810)

Dynamic Chord feat. Liar-S (¥7480)

EA Sports FC 26 (¥7600: Friday)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (¥6990)

Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile (¥5280)

Court of Darkness: Temptation's Kiss (¥3980)

Hades II (¥3980: Friday)

Mamorukun ReCurse! (¥3960)

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac (¥3960)

Road59 -A Yakuza's Last Stand- (¥3960)

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena (¥3800)

Sky Love Boys: Flight Attendant Crush (¥3790)

Sky Love Girls: Flight Attendant Crush (¥3790)

Doku Girls 3 (¥2990)

Snapshot Girls 3 (¥2990)

Gearbits (¥2980)

Starlair (¥2973)

Combat Zone (¥2300)

Heroes of Might Dragon (¥2300)

Wizordum (¥2300)

The Legend of Dark Witch Episode 4 (¥2200)

Road Cafe Simulator (¥2199)

PlateUp! (¥2090)

Kingdom Shell (¥2000)

Super Long Cat (¥1999)

Scribed Castle (¥1999: Friday)

Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar (¥1650)

Meteorfall: Kermit's Tale (¥1520)

The Beast and the Princess (¥1500)

Viking Colony Builder Valhalla (¥1499)

Clothing Boutique Simulator: Store Manager (¥1400)

Trippy Trader: Schedule and Sell Candy (¥1299)

Ninja Ming (¥1200)

Car Parking - Garage Simulator (¥1199)

Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 (¥1199)

Grief Like A Stray Dog (¥990)

Kawaii Girls: Mighty Mongolian (¥900)

Ball Blast (¥900: Saturday)

Neko Ramen (¥885)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras (¥882)

Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition (¥859)

Dacholer (¥838)

Airborne Justice (¥680: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Stray Witch and the Ghost Train (¥660)

Block Rush: Mega Obby (¥600)

Electronic Puzzle Lab 2 (¥600)

Jellyfish Girls (¥500)

UNI 2 (¥500)

Out of Moves: Another Try (¥499: Wednesday)

Tidy Toys (¥499)

Time Travel To The Past (¥420)

Trivia King Quiz (¥420)

Trivia Quiz: Animals and Fun (¥420)

Bang! Love Game (¥400)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books (¥350)

Cross Pix 3 (¥299)

Sherlock Spot DX (¥299)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Wonsan-do (¥100)