Super Mario Galaxy 1 And 2 Returning On October 2nd As Part Of Mario 40th Celebrations

If a marathon doesn't do it for you, maybe 480 stars will.

It's Super Mario's 40th anniversary, and the big N is throwing the plumber a huge party.

The main games releasing as a part of the celebrations will be Switch releases of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, sold together as a combo pack on October 2 and releasing separately digitally the same day. New story elements will be added to these versions of the 2007 and 2010 Wii hits. Mario Galaxy was previously released on Switch as part of a short-lived Mario 3D All-Stars collection (2020-21) but this is the first time Galaxy 2 has released since the Wii U.

Other items for the 40th: