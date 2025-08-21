Super Mario Galaxy 1 And 2 Returning On October 2nd As Part Of Mario 40th Celebrations

If a marathon doesn't do it for you, maybe 480 stars will.
It's Super Mario's 40th anniversary, and the big N is throwing the plumber a huge party.
The main games releasing as a part of the celebrations will be Switch releases of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, sold together as a combo pack on October 2 and releasing separately digitally the same day. New story elements will be added to these versions of the 2007 and 2010 Wii hits. Mario Galaxy was previously released on Switch as part of a short-lived Mario 3D All-Stars collection (2020-21) but this is the first time Galaxy 2 has released since the Wii U.
Other items for the 40th:
- Mario and Rosalina will receive Galaxy-themed Amiibo on April 2 of next year; how or if they will interact with the previously mentioned games was not disclosed.
- After originally being rumored to be called "Super Mario World", the second Super Mario Bros movie was announced as "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie", tying into the previously mentioned releases. The core cast of the billion-dollar first film will return for the sequel next March, intended to be the main event of the 40th anniversary celebrations.
- Some of the celebration will be close to home for Nintendo, as the company will be sponsoring the annual Kyoto marathon in 2026 (February 15), and new displays will be available at the Kyoto Nintendo Museum including a light show.