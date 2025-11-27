Nintendo Downloads - December 25, 2025

As tempting as it is to do a mock Christmas carol, the Switch eShop doesn't deserve me giving a damn enough to do a proper parody.

In honor of Festivus (for which I am doubtful for participation in the Feats of Strength due to a recurring foot issue), I got plenty of grievances this week and you're gonna hear them. Most of them are in Japan, which between Switch 2 and Switch broke the single-week release record last week (80) thanks to a flood of late crap that looks to be continuing into this week: it involved adding more Japan-only games to the database on Sunday than there are releases outside of it this week.

In terms of what's actually happening this week for the West, we have a Switch 2 version of Factorio whose upgrade made me realize the Switch got it three years ago, a somewhat important Archives release that traditionally doesn't get an eShop listing until day of, and more bundles for the usual suspects than should be legal. That said, happy holidays, and we'll reconvene next week for the final 2025 column (thank god this year's almost over) before my semi-traditional spleen venting on New Year's Day.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The Outfoxies was the Archives release, TMNT: Splintered Fate Switch 2 and Synth Riders were announced but got late eShop pages, and a sequel to Use Your Words (2016/17) shadowdropped.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Action puzzle game Carbuncle Pi appears possible, in a minor Festivus miracle.

Unlisted In All Territories

Space Invaders (Arcade Archives)

North America

Switch 2

Factorio (US$35.00/C$50.00: Monday)

Pritto Prisoner ($10.99/$14.29)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pritto Prisoner ($1.00/$1.30)

Factorio (no cost: Monday)

Switch

Nekomini Days ~365 Days With You~ ($24.99/$34.49: Friday)

Asphalt Champions ($20.00/$28.00: Monday)

Cat Girl Survivor ($19.99/$: Monday)

Whoowasit? ($19.99/$28.00: Monday)

Animal Run For Kids ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Juiced Fruit Racing ($14.99/$14.99: Friday)

Firefighting Rescue Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

ZenWash ($13.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Chernobyl: Escape from Pripyat ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Christmas Mutilator ($9.99/$13.70: Monday)

Hypercar Racing ($9.99/$14.99)

Ram Simulator ($9.99/$13.99)

Gunner-chan! ($9.99/$12.99)

Pritto Prisoner ($9.99/$12.99)

Megabonk Smash ($7.99/$10.99: Monday)

CloverPit Gamble ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Softly Placed ($7.99/$11.19)

Parcel Push ($7.99/$9.99)

JDM Pixel Street Car Racing ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole Carbuncle Pi MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Unholy Adventure: Mystery ($5.99/$8.39: Monday)

Crowded Mysteries 2: Winter Romance ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Tralalero Tralala Elephant Runner ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hidden Cats on Christmas ($3.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Xmas Survivors ($3.99/$5.59)

Puffy Dog Puzzle ($3.40/$4.66)

Sheepy: A Short Adventure ($2.00/$2.80: Wednesday)

MarronRoman ($1.99/not released)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Not even 24 hours after going on sale, The Rogue Prince of Persia was put 33% off. Please forward all complaints to Ubisoft. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Factorio (€32.00/£27.00: Monday)

Pritto Prisoner (€10.73/£9.35)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pritto Prisoner (€0.73/£0.85)

Factorio (no cost: Monday)

Switch

Nekomini Days ~365 Days With You~ (€25.99/£23.99: Friday)

Whoowasit? (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Asphalt Champions (€17.00/£15.29: Monday)

Juiced Fruit Racing (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

ZenWash (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Firefighting Rescue Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Animal Run For Kids (€12.95/£11.95: Friday)

Christmas Mutilator (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Hypercar Racing (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Ram Simulator (€9.99/£9.99)

Formula Uno Racing (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Gunner-chan! (€9.75/£8.50)

Pritto Prisoner (€9.75/£8.50)

Unholy Adventure: Mystery (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

Megabonk Smash (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

CloverPit Gamble (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Parcel Push (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

JDM Pixel Street Car Racing (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Softly Placed (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Carbuncle Pi MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Crowded Mysteries 2: Winter Romance (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Tralalero Tralala Elephant Runner (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hidden Cats on Christmas (€3.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

LuminousStoria (€3.99/£3.59)

Xmas Survivors (€3.99/£3.59)

Sheepy: A Short Adventure (€1.99/£1.79: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Pritto Prisoner (¥1340)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Pritto Prisoner (¥100)

Switch

I Am An Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Centair All-Stars (¥8998)

Earnest Evans Collection (¥7480)

Amakano 2 (¥6800)

Cabernet (¥3500)

Nekomini Days ~365 Days With You~ (¥3500)

Kislim (¥2970)

Monsters In Cards (¥2777: Friday)

No Way! The Boarding Student Is A Beautiful Woman? (¥2700)

Dice People (¥2200)

Firefighting Rescue Simulator (¥2099)

Animal Run For Kids (¥2000)

Club Sports Collection (¥2000)

Football Legends 2025 (¥2000)

Oh Dear? Landlord! (¥1980)

Mom Life Simulator (¥1599)

Ultimate Battle Simulator (¥1599)

Alfie Atkins Game Collection (¥1550)

Nitrous Fury (¥1550)

Ram Simulator (¥1499)

Unholy Adventure: Mystery (¥1404)

JDM Pixel Street Car Racing (¥1299)

Softly Placed (¥1252)

Pritto Prisoner (¥1240)

Gunner-chan! (¥1200)

Parcel Push (¥1200)

Sugoroku New Year's Party (¥1200)

Liquid Cat (¥1100: Friday)

Astra Galaxy X (¥999)

Escape From The Museum of Memories (¥990)

Nitro Karts Racing (¥990)

Capital City Brain Training Quiz (¥980)

Meow Meow Warehouse Puzzle (¥980)

EggConsole Carbuncle Pi MSX2 (¥880)

Holo Spirits -Take Takao Grand Prix- (¥800)

Crowded Mysteries 2: Winter Romance (¥799)

Geo IQ World Master (¥799)

Tralalero Tralala Elephant Runner (¥799)

Zombie Gorge: Survival Defense (¥779)

Magical Magic World (¥680)

Chess up! Checkmate With Friends (¥620)

Mahjong Masters Club (¥620)

Sudoku Masters Club (¥620)

Hidden Cats on Christmas (¥599)

Knowing Kanji Makes You Smarter (¥420)

Otome Game Commonality (¥420)

Star Quiz: Multiple Choice Space (¥420)

MarronRoman (¥300)

Sheepy: A Short Adventure (¥295)

Eden of Creation (¥200)