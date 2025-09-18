Nintendo Downloads - September 18, 2025

The News Editor is currently looking for an Etsy witch that works on "curse now, pay later" for the thing keeping him from Trails in the Sky 1st.

It should have been a glorious day for the RPG sickos (of which I count myself among them) Friday with the arrival of Trails in the Sky 1st chapter - unfortunately, these plans have been delayed due to an issue with pay while on the injured list with my RL employer. So have fun with one of the biggest games of the year and hopefully I'll be able to join you soon. It's a surprisingly busy week for the eastern side of the style aisle, however: there's Wander Stars (the one where you form combos in combat by forming sentences), Earthion (a new scrolling space shooter from the team behind Streets of Rage 2 et al), the newest otome from Aksys in Illusion of Itehari, and the anime roguelike Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (demo available).

If you lump anime in with politics, religion, and the Great Pumpkin, you've got some things to pick up this week as well: LEGO Voyagers (co-op Lego game published by Annapurna and holding a Friend Pass) is already out at press time, Hyke: Northern Lights later this week, and even a new Puzzle Quest.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Although I withheld the Airing of Grievances until today, we did get Festivus with two games (Lynked: Banner of the Spark and Storm Lancers) plus Dinkum and Persona 3 Reload demos. The Archives (1 and 2) added 1981 Konami pool game Video Hustler.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: The action game Daidassou should require minimal reading.

North America

Switch 2

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$60.99/C$85.99: Friday)

Lego Voyagers ($24.99/$32.49: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($1.00/$1.00: Friday)

Switch 1

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ($59.99/$84.99: Friday)

Illusion of Itehari ($49.99/$68.26)

QQQBeats ($49.99/$59.99)

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

War Mongrels ($35.00/$47.75: Tuesday)

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster ($29.99/$42.99)

Gangsters in Love ($29.99/$38.99)

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Folly of the Wizards ($29.99/$38.99: Friday)

Hyke: Northern Lights ($27.99/$37.44)

Lego Voyagers ($24.99/$32.49: Monday)

Wander Stars ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Rise of Rana ($24.90/$30.00: Sunday)

Gudetamarun ($19.98/$27.84: Wednesday)

Formula Legends ($19.99/$30.00)

Alphadia III ($19.99/$27.99)

Earthion ($19.99/$27.99)

Strange Antiquities ($17.99/$24.49: Wednesday)

LumineNight ($15.00/$18.00)

Extinction Rifts ($14.99/$19.99)

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition ($14.99/$19.99)

Platypus Reclayed ($14.99/$19.49)

Marisa of Liartop Mountain ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Henry Halfhead ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Backyard Pirates! ($12.00/$16.00: Friday)

Rolling Star ($10.49/$14.44)

Zoe Begone ($9.99/$13.61: Wednesday)

Bad Cat ($9.99/$13.99)

Contrabrand Border Police Simulator ($8.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Pocket Nook ($7.99/$10.99)

Hyakki Yako Survivors ($7.99/$8.99)

Port Logistics Simulator: Dockside Harbor Handling ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

King of Ping Pong Megamix ($6.99/$8.79: Wednesday)

Gang Wars - Cards and Bullets ($6.99/$10.99)

All of You ($6.49/$8.49)

EggConsole Daidassou PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches ($5.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Hidden Cats in Tokyo ($5.99/$7.99)

Fling It! Shoe Kicking ($5.00/$4.69)

Temari Trials ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

BooBooBooster ($4.99/$7.99)

Cat Needs ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Block Rush: Mega Obby ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Brain Training: Art Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Meatshaker ($3.50/$4.99)

Band Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Cross Pix 3 ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daechon Beach ($1.00/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Billion Road is about to be delisted, and will be 80% off until the delisting on September 30. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€60.99/£54.99: Friday)

Lego Voyagers (€24.99/£19.99: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€1.00/£1.00: Friday)

Switch 1

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Illusion of Itehari (€49.99/£44.99)

QQQBeats (€49.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

War Mongrels (€35.00/£31.49: Tuesday)

Gangsters in Love (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster (€29.99/£24.99)

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Hyke: Northern Lights (€29.16/£23.32: Friday)

Folly of the Wizards (€26.99/£22.99: Friday)

Lego Voyagers (€24.99/£19.99: Monday)

Wander Stars (€24.99/£20.99: Friday)

Formula Legends (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Alphadia III (€19.99/£17.99)

Strange Antiquities (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Extinction Rifts (€14.99/£13.49)

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition (€14.99/£11.99)

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition (€14.99/£11.99)

Gudetamarun (€14.98/£13.39: Wednesday)

Platypus Reclayed (€14.79/£12.79)

Marisa of Liartop Mountain (€14.79/£12.79: Friday)

Henry Halfhead (€13.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

LumineNight (€13.99/£12.59)

Backyard Pirates! (€11.99/£10.99: Friday)

Bad Cat (€9.99/£8.99)

Horror Night with Tung Tung Tung Sahur (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Contrabrand Border Police Simulator (€8.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Zoe Begone (€8.75/£7.41: Tuesday)

Rolling Star (€8.69/£7.79)

Pocket Nook (€7.99/£7.19)

Hyakki Yako Survivors (€7.19/£6.39)

King of Ping Pong Megamix (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Gang Wars - Cards and Bullets (€6.99/£6.99)

The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Hidden Cats in Tokyo (€5.99/£5.39)

All of You (€5.99/£4.99)

EggConsole Daidassou PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Fling It! Shoe Kicking (€5.00/£2.52)

Temari Trials (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

BooBooBooster (€4.99/£4.49)

Block Rush: Mega Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Cat Needs (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Meatshaker (€3.49/£3.20)

Band Girls (€3.09/£2.79)

Cross Pix 3 (€2.99/£2.59: Wednesday)

Brain Training: Art Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

WhereTheSkyIs (€2.00/£1.79)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daechon Beach (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8950: Friday)

Lego Voyagers (¥2900: Monday)

Shape Hero Factory (¥2480)

Kuukiyomi 4: Consider It - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1400: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Kuukiyomi 4: Consider It - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥600: Friday)

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥150: Friday)

Switch 1

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Fantasy, The Abyss, and The Magic Academy (¥8960)

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (¥8800: Friday)

QQQBeats (¥5800)

Monkarufanta: The Hero and the Crystal Girl (¥5280)

Angel Poem: Prayer of White Wings (¥4290)

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (¥3960)

Formula Legends (¥3250)

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster (¥2980)

Gangsters in Love (¥2980)

Gudetamarun (¥2980)

Earthion (¥2970)

Lego Voyagers (¥2900: Monday)

Rummy's Great Adventure I & II Remake (¥2800)

Hyke: Northern Lights (¥2800: Friday)

Shape Hero Factory (¥2480)

Extinction Rifts (¥2270)

Marisa of Liartop Mountain (¥2180)

Strange Antiquities (¥1999)

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition (¥1980: Friday)

LumineNight (¥1800)

Platypus Reclayed (¥1700)

Death and Taxes (¥1600)

Henry Halfhead (¥1590)

Horror Night with Tung Tung Tung Sahur (¥1547)

Alphadia III (¥1540: Friday)

Rolling Star (¥1500)

Bad Cat (¥1475)

Zoe Begone (¥1473)

Contrabrand Border Police Simulator (¥1399)

Pocket Nook (¥1175)

King of Ping Pong Megamix (¥900)

The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches (¥899)

EggConsole Daidassou PC-8801 (¥880)

Hidden Cats in Tokyo (¥880)

BooBooBooster (¥800)

Cats vs Dogs (¥790)

Cat Needs (¥700: Friday)

All of You (¥599)

Band Girls (¥500)

Fling It! Shoe Kicking (¥500)

Temari Trials (¥499)

Erasing Dark History (¥420)

Psychopathic Testing (¥420)

Cross Pix 2 (¥299)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daechon Beach (¥100)