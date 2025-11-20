Nintendo Downloads - December 18, 2025

Not so often exhaustion leads to a bomb being lobbed into the release list.

Originally I was debating whether to give the top spot in this final week before Festivus with the System Shock remaster, The Rogue Prince of Persia from the embattled Ubisoft, or the two games being localized by Sting that are a support scrolling shooter and platformer for an RPG we're not getting. Specifically, Baroque, which last released in North America during Harper's first term. Or the latest gong show from Limited Run Games, Tomba 2.

But due to general malaise, I wasn't able to get the article written until Monday, which gave Larian the opportunity to blow up the entire release list with a Switch 2 edition of Divinity: Original Sin II following the announcement of its sequel at the Keighley Direct on Thursday night. Could this be the precursor to going down, down, down by the river on Switch 2? I mean, it runs well enough on the Steam Deck, so... maybe? (Getting the new Divinity on Switch 2 would be Doom Eternal levels of miracle port.)

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Apart from that whole Skyrim unpleasantness, DK Jr-like Roc 'n Rope from Konami hit both archives.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Not bloody likely.

North America

Switch 2

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$66.99/C$89.77)

System Shock ($39.99/$53.49)

The Rogue Prince of Persia ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return ($19.99/$26.99: Monday)

Cast n Chill ($14.99/$19.49)

Switch 2 Upgrades

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($6.99/$9.78)

Cast n Chill (no cost)

Switch

System Shock ($39.99/$53.49)

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam ($29.99/$39.99: Monday)

The Rogue Prince of Persia ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Oppidum ($29.99/$39.99)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return ($19.99/$26.99: Monday)

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder ($15.99/$19.99)

Baroque Shooting: Reversed ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Demonspire ($14.99/$23.49)

Cast n Chill ($14.99/$19.49)

Monsters in Cards ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

Call of Warfare - FPS Modern Shooter ($12.99/$18.99)

Police Border Contrabrand Patrol Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Tanglewood ($9.99/$18.46: Tuesday)

Battle Pixel ($9.99/$13.99)

The Days Without Gods ($9.99/$13.88)

Auto Sport Racing Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Ocean Raft Simulator & Survival ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Horse Store Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Slide! Throw! Snow Party ($9.00/$12.41: Monday)

Toy Cowboy Royale RPG Dragon's Challenge ($7.99/$11.99: Monday)

Baradroid ($7.99/$9.99)

Dive Expedition ($7.99/$10.79: Saturday)

EggConsole Yuureikun MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

H Frames ($5.99/$8.39: Wednesday)

Ahhnalog 112 ($5.99/$8.99)

Raptor Evolution ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Lucha Align ($4.99/$6.83: Tuesday)

Hexa Chippy ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Baroque Become a Meta-Being Revive ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Zumba - Dragon's Marble Trial ($4.99/$8.00)

Big Trouble In Little Chimney ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cosmic Arcade Tycoon ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Fight For America ($4.99/$6.79: Saturday)

LuminousStoria ($3.99/$4.99)

Timore 6: The Cadaver ($2.99/$4.69)

What is Older? ($2.99/$4.17)

Super Ultimate Fighters X ($2.80/$3.80)

Escape Game Room08 ($1.00/$1.38)

Cup Heroes (free to start: Friday)

Revealed Later

Switch 2

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($49.99/$62.99: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Capcom sale until January 2 has Mega Man 11 85% off following the announcement of its sequel. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€65.99/£59.38)

System Shock (€39.99/£34.99)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return (€19.99/£15.99: Monday)

Cast n Chill (€14.79/£12.79)

Switch 2 Upgrades

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€5.99/£5.39)

Cast n Chill (no cost)

Switch

System Shock (€39.99/£34.99)

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam (€29.99/£26.99: Monday)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Oppidum (€29.99/£26.99)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return (€19.99/£15.99: Monday)

Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Baroque Shooting: Reversed (€14.99/£13.99: Wednesday)

Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder (€14.99/£14.99)

Demonspire (€14.99/£14.99)

Monsters in Cards (€14.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Cast n Chill (€14.79/£12.79)

Call of Warfare - FPS Modern Shooter (€12.99/£12.99: Monday)

Myriad Death (€11.79/£8.99: Wednesday)

Tanglewood (€11.09/£9.99: Tuesday)

Chernobyl: Escape from Pripyat (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Farm Simulator 2025 (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Police Border Contrabrand Patrol Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Battle Pixel (€9.99/£9.99)

Auto Sport Racing Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Mech Arena Shooter Battle (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Ocean Raft Simulator & Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Horse Store Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

The Days Without Gods (€8.00/£7.00)

Toy Cowboy Royale RPG Dragon's Challenge (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

Baradroid (€7.99/£6.99)

Dive Expedition (€7.99/£7.20: Saturday)

Ahhnalog 112 (€5.99/£5.99)

Raptor Evolution (€5.99/£5.40: Saturday)

EggConsole Yuureikun MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Lucha Align (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Baroque Become a Meta-Being Revive (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Hexa Chippy (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Zumba - Dragon's Marble Trial (€4.99/£4.99)

Big Trouble In Little Chimney (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Cosmic Arcade Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Fight For America (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Super Ultimate Fighters X (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)

What is Older? (€2.49/£2.29)

Escape Game Room08 (€1.00/£0.89)

Cup Heroes (free to start: Friday)

Revealed Later

Switch 2

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€49.99/£44.99: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Monday)

Japan

Switch 2

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥9878)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (¥4180: Tuesday)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return (¥3080: Monday)

Cast n Chill (¥1700)

Switch 2 Upgrades

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥2200)

Switch

Yuukyuu Gensoukyoku Revival (¥9680)

Olympia Soiree Catharsis (¥8580)

Hatsu Koi Master Up (¥6380)

Conquering Introverts (¥5500)

ZenWash (¥5500: Friday)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (¥4180: Tuesday)

Oppidum (¥3900)

Terminator 2D: No Fate (¥3740)

Super World War (¥3499)

Top Gun Global War (¥3490)

Bounty History (¥3300)

Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return (¥3080: Monday)

Demonspire (¥2479)

Tail of the Sun (¥2420: Tuesday)

Hololive Gorogoro Mountain DX (¥2420)

Wings of Endless (¥2420)

Baroque Shooting: Reversed (¥1980)

Cast n Chill (¥1700)

Mind Over Magnet (¥1650)

Auto Sport Racing Simulator (¥1599)

Mech Arena Shooter Battle (¥1599)

Horse Store Simulator (¥1590)

Ocean Raft Simulator & Survival (¥1590)

Police Border Contrabrand Patrol Simulator (¥1590)

Formula Racing Pro 2026 (¥1550)

Battle Pixel (¥1499)

Supermart Tycoon (¥1499)

Formula Uno Racing (¥1490)

The Days Without Gods (¥1299)

Little Cozy Home (¥1250)

Ahhnalog 112 (¥990)

EggConsole Yuureikun MSX2 (¥880)

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas (¥700)

Big Trouble In Little Chimney (¥680: Friday)

Staying Up Late Without Being Noticed 2 (¥500: Friday)

Hexa Chippy (¥499)

Lucha Align (¥499)

LuminousStoria (¥470)

What is Older? (¥441)

Castle True or False Quiz (¥420)

Mystery Tray Inspiration Brain Training (¥420)

Scan Your Mind (¥420)

Baroque Become a Meta-Being Revive (¥300)

Super Ultimate Fighters X (¥400)

Escape Game Room08 (¥100)

Revealed Later

Switch 2

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8580: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Divinity: Original Sin II - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥100: Monday)