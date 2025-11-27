Arcade Archives Line To Mark Release Milestone With Major Christmas Day Release

See, this is how you release 500 games on Switch and NOT get branded a spammer.

The Switch's most prolific 3rd party publisher will hit a release milestone next week with one of gaming's foundational releases.

Hamster has announced in a livestream today that their 500th Arcade Archives release on Christmas Day (Dec 25) will be the original Space Invaders. The 1978 Taito release was the first endless shooter and became one of the first billion dollar video games in just four years, leading to an urban legend about a shortage of 100 yen coins in Japan. Its sequel, Space Invaders II, will follow on New Year's Day.

This week's release is 1995 fighting game The Outfoxies, a Namco published game that was an early example of an arena fighter (often cited as an inspiration for the Smash Bros games), and will be a rare instance of an ACA game drawing an M rating from the ESRB.