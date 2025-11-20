Team Cherry Reveals Switch 2 Edition Of Hollow Knight, New Silksong DLC

And somewhere, a Canadian huckster breaks his hand punching a wall while another Canadian has to remake a sign.

Team Cherry has dropped details on the next two events in the Hollow Knight duology.

The first downloadable content for Hollow Knight: Silksong called "Sea of Sorrow" has been announced for release in 2026, according to the developer's website update. New bosses and upgrades are promised in a "nautical-themed" update: DLC was originally planned for the original Hollow Knight which ended up scope creeping into Silksong.

It's not just the sequel that is getting love, though: a performance update is coming for the original Hollow Knight (2018) on all current platforms, which will be rolled into a Switch 2 edition of the game also due in 2026.