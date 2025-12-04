Nintendo Downloads - January 1, 2026

Late due to 2025 having one final Toronto-related kick in the junk for me.

On this most Wii U of weeks, and following a weekend of being stuck in the Toronto airport (the Restaurant At The Centre Of The Universe is the Wendy's in the departures area of Pearson, btw), it's nice to have a column I can seemingly knock out in half an hour. The lack of work on Thursday and Friday basically means nothing's coming out, barring the Archives release of Space Invaders II we're owed.

Enjoy the week, for the love of Arceus don't drink and drive, watch out for amateur hour Wednesday night, and we'll see you in the New Year.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: In North America only, ConcernedApe dropped the Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley on Christmas Day. And basically nothing else of value was gained.

North America

Switch 2 Archives

Space Invaders II (US$9.99/C$13.74)

Switch

Pure H: Memories ($19.99/$19.99: Sunday)

Wander Scoop ($12.99/$18.20-)

Ultimate Battle Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Mom Life Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Eradicator Genesis ($9.99/$8.99: Saturday)

Adventure Reborn ($5.99/$8.40: Tuesday)

Lovely Spot The Difference: Fantasy Edition ($5.40-/$7.46)

M.A.U.S ($3.49/$3.49: Friday)

Switch Archives

Space Invaders II ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's holiday sale includes 50% off Cyberpunk 2077 (though due to a price error some got it 75% off), and Trails in the Sky 1st is 25% off (among other deals). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2 Archives

Space Invaders II (€8.99/£7.49)

Switch

Pure H: Moments (€19.99/£16.99: Sunday)

Wander Scoop (€12.99/£11.69)

Ultimate Battle Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Mom Life Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Dunkirk: The Forgotten Soldier (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Adventure Reborn (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Lovely Spot The Difference: Fantasy Edition (€5.40-/£7.46)

M.A.U.S (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)

Switch Archives

Space Invaders II (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Switch 2

Space Invaders II (¥1100)

Switch

Space Invaders II (¥838)