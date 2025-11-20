Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Demo Released

Time to see how turn-based you can make "Kingdom Hearts but more emo".

If you're not sure about buying the first portion of the FF7 remake trilogy while you can still get the classic version, you'll have some time over the holidays to make a call.

Square Enix has released a demo for Final Fantasy VII Intergrade ahead of the game's January 22 launch. In line with standard Square Enix policy, the demo's save data can be carried into the launching game.

A code for the Switch port of the original Final Fantasy VII was announced as an early purchase bonus for buying the game digitally in September during the Nintendo Direct.