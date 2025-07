"And John Rairdin's heart grew three sizes that day."

The Pac-Attack is back, and this time not in a near horror game.

3D platformer Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac was revealed in today's Partner Showcase for a September 26 launch on both Switch 2 and Switch. Both consoles will also see a physical version of the game.

The original Pac-Man World 2 launched in 2002 on the GameCube, and a "Re-Pac" of the original Pac-Man World released in 2022 for Switch.