Hades II Gets Full Release On Switch 2 And Switch September 25

You're taking the best game of 2020 and giving it a female protagonist? Go on...

It wasn't quite a shadowdrop, but Hades II joined its predecessor in coming out in September after a Nintendo event.

The follow-up to the 2020 action roguelike, which has been in Steam Early Access for roughly a year, will emerge in 1.0 on September 25. The game will be available on both Switch and Switch 2, and buyers on Switch will be able to get the upgrade pack for Switch 2 at no additional cost.

A physical version is also up for preorder now, with delivery expected in November. The Switch 2 version will run at 120 frames per second (FPS) on Switch 2 at 1080p resolution in docked mode.