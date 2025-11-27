Vince Zampella: 1970 - 2025

A tragic holiday season for the family of a beloved game industry figure.

NBC Los Angeles has confirmed that Vince Zampella - co-founder of the Electronic Arts-owned Respawn Entertainment and head of Ripple Entertainment (formerly DICE LA) was one of two people killed in a single vehicle crash on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles yesterday (Dec 21). The driver of the vehicle was killed when the vehicle caught fire while the passenger was ejected and died in hospital: it is not clear who the driver was.

Zampella's game development career took off following the release of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (2002) with a studio called 2015 Inc: after EA took Medal of Honor development in-house, Zampella moved to Activision where he helped start the Call of Duty franchise, including its industry changing 2007 release Modern Warfare and the 2009 follow-up Modern Warfare II. Following an acrimonious split from Activision, Zampella and partner Jason West formed Respawn Entertainment which created the Titanfall duology and Apex Legends before being acquired by EA for a recent series of Star Wars licensed titles. Zampella's last major release was this October's Battlefield 6.