More Mario Games Coming In 2026

Who says there aren't licensed games for movie releases anymore?

In addition to the October 2 Galaxy 1 and 2 releases, there were three more Mario games announced for release in the early part of 2026.

The only one with a date is Mario Tennis Fever (February 12), which boasts the largest selection of characters in the series (38) and 30 different rackets with unique effects. A full adventure mode will be available which shrinks the Mario characters (and alleged Mario character Waluigi) into their baby forms, as well as other modes with rules that include "Wonder Effects".

Those effects will also be demonstrated in a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Wonder, which will launch in the spring and as with Kirby and the Forgotten Land also come with a DLC called "Meetup in Bellabel Park" that includes co-op and competitive gameplay.

Also sprouting in spring is a new Yoshi title called "Yoshi and the Mysterious Book", in which the Yoshi find a book with creatures often associated with Yoshi games, but with the information removed so the Yoshi have to fill in the details.