Featuring secret best Tony Hawk game.

It was announced in today's Nintendo Switch 2 direct that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remakes will be grinding it's way onto Nintendo's new console. Several skate parks were featured, including a teased Bikini Bottom level from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set for a release window of this Summer for the Nintendo Switch 2.