Pokemon Go Introducing Hyper Training

But perfection - at least for now - comes with a cost.

Pokemon Go is adding an often-demanded mainline game feature next week.

Hyper Training, a function introduced in 2016's Sun and Moon which allows a Pokemon to have the maximum possible stats for its level and base stats, will be added to Pokemon Go next week. The option to max out a single Pokemon will be a final major reward for a battle pass that unlocks next week ahead of an "Ancients Recovered" event leading up to the global Pokemon Go Fest the weekend of the 28th and 29th of June: the premium pass with the item will cost US$19.99.

As in the main games, a "Bottle Cap" will be required: the first one is a "Gold Bottle Cap" that will allow for all of a Pokemon's values to be maxed. The Pokemon trained must be selected by end of day on July 6, and tasks will be required to provide the increases that need to be completed within 1 year. Eligible Pokemon must be at least "Great Buddy" status with the player, and "Shadow" Pokemon cannot use the function.