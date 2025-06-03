Episode 927: Richard Bachman's Nemesis

As we prepare to bid adieu to the Switch era, we say hello to a friend from an earlier one.

The Switch 2 launch is almost upon us, and so RFN returns after a rare two week hiatus. With James and Jon still away, it falls to Greg and Guillaume to guide us through one more non-next-gen episode with the help of an old friend: former NWR Site Director and RFN Host, Dr. Jonathan Metts.

New Business gives us the chance to catch up with Jonny's recent exploits in video gaming, including a look at how well Etrian Odyssey III survived the transition from DS to Switch (00:04:32), plus impressions of South of Midnight on XBOX Series S (00:27:44). Meanwhile, Guillaume finds that Sunsoft's Trip World lives up to the developer's reputation for making the most of 8-bit hardware visually, but not so much when it comes to challenge and substance (00:43:28).

The portable theme continues as both Guillaume and Greg have been sampling the latest round of Game Boy games added to NSO, with particular attention being paid to The Sword of Hope and Nemesis II/Gradius: The Interstellar Assault. Finally, Greg has rolled credits on Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition just in time to clear his schedule to frantically update the tracking info on his Switch 2 pre-order throughout next week (current status: "we're expecting it") (01:09:15).

In Listener Mail, it's time to cover as many of your pre-launch Switch 2 questions as possible before the big day arrives, beginning with a broad look at what we're anticipating most from this upcoming generation (01:16:26), followed by more specific questions regarding the hardware's capabilities (01:40:09) and the possibility that Nintendo may be succumbing to hubris once more (02:01:12).

Next time: A new age begins, and heroes return...