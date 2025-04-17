Nintendo Downloads - April 17, 2025

Contains several games to start and sadly, far more game-like products at the end.

Things we missed last week: Konami's Gangbusters in the Archives.

This week sees the debut of the Lunar franchise on Nintendo hardware that we'll talk about.

"But there was a DS game."

This is the debut of the Lunar franchise on Nintendo hardware. With that settled, the other major games this week are the recently revealed puzzle duology of Monument Valley, and another Hot Rod racing game. Other things that piqued my interest going through the list: I, Robot from Atari is a Jeff Minter-developed action game, and this week's EggConsole game is the Falcom-developed Dinosaur - so definitely not safe for the unilingual whose language isn't Japanese.

North America

Lunar Remastered Collection (US$49.99/C$66.99: Friday)

Irisy Aqua ($26.81/$38.35)

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate ($24.99/$34.99)

Hot Rod Mayhem ($19.99/$29.00: Tuesday)

Rusty Rabbit ($19.99/$26.99)

LunarLux ($19.99/$25.99)

Tempopo ($19.99/$25.99)

Orphans ($16.99/$24.99: Friday)

Chessarama ($14.99/$19.49)

I, Robot ($14.99/$19.49)

Sacre Bleu ($14.99/$19.49)

H Puzzle: Cyber Girls ($14.99/$14.99)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Boys ($14.90-/$19.90-)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls ($14.90-/$19.90-)

Moving Houses ($12.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Street Food Restaurant Owner ($12.99/$17.99)

Leila ($12.99/$16.99)

Barista Coffee Simulator ($9.99/$14.20: Monday)

Monument Valley ($9.99/$13.49: Tuesday)

Monument Valley 2 ($9.99/$13.49: Tuesday)

I Am Busy Digging A Hole ($9.99/$14.99)

Maths Pals ($9.99/$14.99)

Snow Squall Grip ($9.99/$14.00-)

Masters Bowling ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Skies Above ($7.99/$10.99)

Dragon's Legacy: Monsters Lair ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Cozy Stitch Puzzle ($6.99/$10.00-)

Thought Experiment Simulator ($6.99/$8.99)

Pool With Me ($6.99/$9.98: Saturday)

EggConsole Dinosaur PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jebu-do ($5.99/$8.50-)

Necroking ($5.00-/$5.00-)

Sneaky All-Nighter ($5.00-/$4.91)

Chained Survive Together ($4.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Vinebound: Tangled Together ($4.99/$6.99)

Chippy's Stash ($4.99/$6.83)

Only Up! ($4.99/$7.49: Friday)

Thrill Penguin ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Bubble Wizard II Saga ($3.99/$5.99)

Mini Hockey Cup ($3.99/$5.99)

Hit Back ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Atelier series is on sale until May 2 (at mostly the lowest prices in history). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Lunar Remastered Collection (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (€24.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Irisy Aqua (€24.80-/£22.29: Wednesday)

Hot Rod Mayhem (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Tempopo (€19.99/£16.74)

Rusty Rabbit (€19.99/£15.99)

LunarLux (€18.99/£15.99)

I, Robot (€14.99/£13.49)

Sacre Bleu (€14.99/£13.49)

Chessarama (€14.99/£12.79)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Boys (€14.90-/£13.90-)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (€14.90-/£13.90-)

Moving Houses (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Street Food Restaurant Owner (€12.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Leila (€12.49/£10.95)

Barista Coffee Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Monument Valley (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Monument Valley 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Planeta 55 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

I Am Busy Digging A Hole (€9.99/£8.99)

Maths Pals (€9.99/£8.99)

Snow Squall Grip (€9.99/£8.99)

Masters Bowling (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Skies Above (€7.99/£6.99)

Dragon's Legacy: Monsters Lair (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Cozy Stitch Puzzle (€6.99/£6.29)

Pool With Me (€6.99/£6.29: Saturday)

Thought Experiment Simulator (€6.89/£6.19)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jebu-do (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Dinosaur PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Necroking (€5.00-/£4.29)

Sneaky All-Nighter (€5.00-/£2.64)

Chained Survive Together (€4.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Chippy's Stash (€4.99/£4.49)

Only Up! (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Thrill Penguin (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Vinebound: Tangled Together (€4.59/£3.99)

Bubble Wizard II Saga (€3.99/£3.49)

Mini Hockey Cup (€3.99/£3.39)

Hit Back (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Over RequiemZ (¥8580)

Lunar Remastered Collection (¥6980: Friday)

Rusty Rabbit (¥3278)

Hot Rod Mayhem (¥3033)

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (¥2980)

Tempopo (¥2350)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Boys (¥2290)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (¥2290)

LunarLux (¥2200)

H Puzzle: Cyber Girls (¥1999)

Street Food Restaurant Owner (¥1949)

MainFrames (¥1870)

Moving Houses (¥1800)

Chessarama (¥1700)

I, Robot (¥1700)

Sacre Bleu (¥1700)

Planeta 55 (¥1599)

Monument Valley (¥1540: Tuesday)

Monument Valley 2 (¥1540: Tuesday)

Maths Pals (¥1500)

I Am Busy Digging A Hole (¥1490)

Leila (¥1490)

Dragon's Legacy: Monsters Lair (¥1199)

Skies Above (¥1175)

Pool With Me (¥1052)

Cozy Stitch Puzzle (¥1050)

Aha! Brain Training Spot The Difference (¥980)

Quick Press English Vocabulary Test (¥980)

The Magnificent Hyakunin Isshu (¥980)

EggConsole Dinosaur PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Thought Experiment Simulator (¥800)

Chained Survive Together (¥799)

Thrill Penguin (¥780: Friday)

Attack Hole (¥750)

Vinebound: Tangled Together (¥690)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jebu-do (¥590)

Sneaky All-Nighter (¥500)

Chippy's Stash (¥499)

Find The Real Thing (¥420)

Rotating Castle Puzzle (¥420)

Shogi: God's Move (¥420)

Bubble Wizard II Saga (¥399)