Splatoon Raiders Single Player Spinoff Heading to Switch 2

Also Splatoon 3 is getting a Switch 2 update.

Nintendo has announced a spinoff from the popular Splatoon franchise entitled Splatoon Raiders. Unlike the mainline multiplayer series, Splatoon Raiders will be a single-player adventure set in the world of Splatoon where players will explore the Spirhalite Islands. It features several of the characters from Splatoon 3, including musical group Deep Cut.

No release date has been given with more details to follow in the future.

In addition to Splatoon Raiders, Splatoon 3 will be getting a free Switch 2 update on June 12. It will feature new weapons and see the return of Urchin Underpass from the original Wii U release of Splatoon. The update will also improve performance in both resolution and framerate.