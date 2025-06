Apparently the rule of "3D Zeldas get delays" even extends to film.

The Legend of Zelda movie is now going to be an early part of a summer release season.

Shigeru Miyamoto took to Nintendo social media this morning to announce that the Sony Pictures co-production, which was announced for a March 26, 2027 release date at the end of March, will now launch on May 7 of the same year. The reason for the delay was not disclosed.