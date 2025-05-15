Long Rumored Remaster Of Final Fantasy Tactics Leads Switch 1 And 2 Annoumcements At Sony State Of Play

Argath's hatred of poor people has never appeared in a higher definiton.
As often happens, a Sony State of Play event did have some announcements for the Switch family.
After being included in a leak of NVIDIA games previously, a remastered version of Final Fantasy Tactics (1997/98, PlayStation) was shown for launch on September 30: Square Enix later confirmed that both Switch and Switch 2 would receive the game. The isometric strategy/RPG set in the Ivalice universe (Final Fantasy XII) would later have followups on the GBA and DS, but this is the first time the original will be on Nintendo platforms.
Also announced for Switch systems:
- Digital Eclipse's newest "kollection" will be their bloodiest one yet. Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection (2025, Switch 1 and 2) will assemble the first four numbered Mortal Kombat fighting games (1992-97) and the "Ultimate" version of 3 in multiple versions as part of one collection. Arcade and console versions were confirmed, along with the possibility of additional games.
- The IO Interactive-developed James Bond game, now known as "007 First Light" was shown along a 2026 release window: it was announced for Switch 2 in the April debut Direct.
- Another Direct announcement - Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - will release on September 5 and Pac-Man will be a playable golfer.
- The Game Kitchen and DotEmu announced a July 31 launch for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and confirmed that the creators of the soundtrack for the original NES trilogy - Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita and Kaori Nakabai - would compose songs for the game's soyndteack.