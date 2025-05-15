Long Rumored Remaster Of Final Fantasy Tactics Leads Switch 1 And 2 Annoumcements At Sony State Of Play

Argath's hatred of poor people has never appeared in a higher definiton.

As often happens, a Sony State of Play event did have some announcements for the Switch family.

After being included in a leak of NVIDIA games previously, a remastered version of Final Fantasy Tactics (1997/98, PlayStation) was shown for launch on September 30: Square Enix later confirmed that both Switch and Switch 2 would receive the game. The isometric strategy/RPG set in the Ivalice universe (Final Fantasy XII) would later have followups on the GBA and DS, but this is the first time the original will be on Nintendo platforms.

Also announced for Switch systems: