More Switch And Switch 2 Games Announced In Sunday Summer Game Fest Events

The PC Gaming Show was, blessedly, only two hours this year.
Following the reveals on Friday and Saturday, Sunday had a smaller number of shows but still had a few Switch 1 and 2 updates.
- A demo for the remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 will be available soon, with two stages to skate in ahead of the July 11 launch on both Switch and Switch 2.
- A remastered version of Neverwinter Nights 2 (2006) was announced for a July 15 launch, including the original PC game's three expansions.
- Horror adventure Reset Dead was shown for a September launch.
- A Switch version of FMV mock television station Blippo+ will be available this fall: published by Panic (Untitled Goose Game, Thank Goodness You're Here!), a black and white version was part of season 2 of the software for Panic's Playdate handheld.
- Psychological horror platformer Love Eternal will be available in Q4 (October -> December).
- Thunderful announced a sequel to puzzle platformer Planet of Lana: the sequel subtitled "Children of the Leaf" will be available next year.
- The PC Gaming Show proper aired an extended behind-the-scenes trailer for 007: First Light.