We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

More Switch And Switch 2 Games Announced In Sunday Summer Game Fest Events

by Donald Theriault - June 8, 2025, 5:23 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show was, blessedly, only two hours this year.

Following the reveals on Friday and Saturday, Sunday had a smaller number of shows but still had a few Switch 1 and 2 updates.

  • A demo for the remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 will be available soon, with two stages to skate in ahead of the July 11 launch on both Switch and Switch 2.
  • A remastered version of Neverwinter Nights 2 (2006) was announced for a July 15 launch, including the original PC game's three expansions.
  • Horror adventure Reset Dead was shown for a September launch.
  • A Switch version of FMV mock television station Blippo+ will be available this fall: published by Panic (Untitled Goose Game, Thank Goodness You're Here!), a black and white version was part of season 2 of the software for Panic's Playdate handheld.
  • Psychological horror platformer Love Eternal will be available in Q4 (October -> December).
  • Thunderful announced a sequel to puzzle platformer Planet of Lana: the sequel subtitled "Children of the Leaf" will be available next year.
  • The PC Gaming Show proper aired an extended behind-the-scenes trailer for 007: First Light.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement