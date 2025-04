Everyone's favorite bug came out from under her rock.

Silksong, follow-up to beloved 2017 indie game Hollow Knight, appeared in today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with a 2025 release date.

Hornet, a nuisance-turned-ally from the original Hollow Knight, stars in this spin-off adventure that was originally planned as paid DLC. Silksong was upgraded to a stand-alone game in 2019.