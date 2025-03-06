Other News From The March 27 Nintendo Direct

Including a series that has been seemingly only been localized for Nintendo consoles when it was entirely OCs.
Other announcements from today's Nintendo Direct:
- The Japanese version of the Direct featured a trailer for Super Robot Wars Y, a new title in the crossover mecha strategy series that will be available this year. Series both classic (Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Code Geass) and modern (The Witch From Mercury) will be included. Publisher Bandai Namco later confirmed the game would release worldwide, with English subtitles.
- Hoverboard action title Star Overdrive is now available for preorder ahead of its timed exclusive launch on April 10.
- Irreverent first person shooter High on Life will make its way to the Switch on May 6.
- City builder The Wandering Village, which requires building on top of a mobile "colossus" and maintaining a relationship with it, will be available on July 17.
- Business sim / exploration hybrid Lou's Lagoon will be a "system exclusive" when it launches this summer.
- 4p online co-op game King of Meat will release sometime in 2025.