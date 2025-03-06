We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

SMT Action RPG Spinoff Devil Summoner To Be Remastered In June

by Donald Theriault - March 27, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

Wrapping up the first "sickos" block of the Direct.

Following their appearance in SMT III, the Taisho era's greatest detective is being remastered.

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, out June 19, is a remake of a 2006 PlayStation 2 RPG. Starring detective Raidou Kuzunoha, the story takes place in the mythical "Taisho 20" (1932 - the Taisho era spanned 1912 - 1926) and sees Raidou solve mysteries in Tokyo with the aid of traditional SMT demons.

The game is available for preorder now with a charge of US$49.99 or equivalent on June 12, with a digital deluxe version available for an extra $15.

Talkback

broodwars6 hours ago

Of all the PS2-era Atlus games to bring back, this wasn't the one I wanted. I was hoping for Digital Devil Saga 1 & 2 to get the remaster treatment, as I'd tried to play the Raidou games back in the day and they were ROUGH. I'm willing to give this a try, but I remember finding these games kinda dull back then compared to some of the more polished entries like Persona 3.

Also, fuck you, Atlus, for having Day 1 Cheat DLC for a remaster.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement