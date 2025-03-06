SMT Action RPG Spinoff Devil Summoner To Be Remastered In June

Wrapping up the first "sickos" block of the Direct.

Following their appearance in SMT III, the Taisho era's greatest detective is being remastered.

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, out June 19, is a remake of a 2006 PlayStation 2 RPG. Starring detective Raidou Kuzunoha, the story takes place in the mythical "Taisho 20" (1932 - the Taisho era spanned 1912 - 1926) and sees Raidou solve mysteries in Tokyo with the aid of traditional SMT demons.

The game is available for preorder now with a charge of US$49.99 or equivalent on June 12, with a digital deluxe version available for an extra $15.